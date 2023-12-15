Infrastructure Engineer
2023-12-15
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Your main responsibilities as Fortinet specialist
In your role you will help driving the Scania Cloud transformation journey as a global evolving service, with a special responsibility to make sure that we design and implement needed capabilities in a fast pace and with quality. You will work as a part of a dynamic team where we have experts with a deep Scania expertise and also partners.
Mandatory skills and main responsibility:
Network Skills
Network Security Skills (mainly Next Generation Firewall)
Fortinet knowledge with NG-Firewall
Good knowledge in scripting/programming/automation development to be able to work with automation and integration
Develop and maintain the Fortinet Ecosystem solution that is under development and is being rolled out
Desired:
SD-WAN knowledge
Fortinet Ecosystem (e.g: Fortinet switches and Aps)
DevOPs and/or SeCOPs
Fortinet Fabric
Your profile as Fortinet Specialist
You have at least 3-5 years of experience of previous work within network and security. You have a great commitment and a drive to deliver and improve. You are structured, self-propelled, and enjoy working in change towards a long-term goal. You are good at communicating and collaborating with others. You should have a university degree in IT, or relevant professional experience, as well as great interest and experience in working with agile methods for system development. You express yourself well in speech and writing in English and Swedish is preferable to keep a good communication internally.
Application
Please apply with your CV no later than 31st of December 2023. For more information please contact the Hiring Manager (Da Silveira Oliveira Cipriano Rejane) rejane.oliveira@scania.com
