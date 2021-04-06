Infrastructure Engineer - Swedbank AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Are you passionate about developing core network services?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Take part in building the bank for the future, a digital bank with physical presenceAbility to work with architecture our core network, constructions of new solutions, maintenance of such as well as optimization of systems/applications to meet tomorrow's challenges.Join an awesome international team of infrastructure engineersWork in an open and inclusive environment where you will have the ability to deliver according to your full potentialBe in the front seat of your professional careerWhat is needed in this role:A desire of wanting to be part of a team and believe that team cooperation is a way to successUniversity Degree, preferably in Computer Science or other sciences and/or previous relevant working experience within IT/Finance-sectorSenior experience and knowledge of routing/switching and MPLSPreferable you have CCNP-certificationsExperience of vendor management in related areasAbility and the professionalism to understand business needs and develop them into technical solutionsProficient communication skills in English.A courageous, inspiring and trustworthy mindsetExperience of practicing Agile methods within IT-sectorJoin our team and ...be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.I strive for work environments that are safe, fun and open; where people have the ability to work at their very best. I give and take responsibilities and set clear targets when it comes to expectations and delivery. I value own drive, initiatives and ability to communicate clearly. I have a coaching approach when it comes to leadership. My aim is to make you develop and grow while having fun." Linda Asplund, your future managerWe look forward to receiving your application by 23.04.2021.Location: Stockholm, TallinnContactsRecruiting manager: Linda Asplund, +46703679789SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 858590288We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22Swedbank AB5672256