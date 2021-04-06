Infrastructure Engineer - Swedbank AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Infrastructure Engineer
Swedbank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Are you passionate about developing core network services?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Take part in building the bank for the future, a digital bank with physical presence
Ability to work with architecture our core network, constructions of new solutions, maintenance of such as well as optimization of systems/applications to meet tomorrow's challenges.
Join an awesome international team of infrastructure engineers
Work in an open and inclusive environment where you will have the ability to deliver according to your full potential
Be in the front seat of your professional career
What is needed in this role:
A desire of wanting to be part of a team and believe that team cooperation is a way to success
University Degree, preferably in Computer Science or other sciences and/or previous relevant working experience within IT/Finance-sector
Senior experience and knowledge of routing/switching and MPLS
Preferable you have CCNP-certifications
Experience of vendor management in related areas
Ability and the professionalism to understand business needs and develop them into technical solutions
Proficient communication skills in English.
A courageous, inspiring and trustworthy mindset
Experience of practicing Agile methods within IT-sector
Join our team and ...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
I strive for work environments that are safe, fun and open; where people have the ability to work at their very best. I give and take responsibilities and set clear targets when it comes to expectations and delivery. I value own drive, initiatives and ability to communicate clearly. I have a coaching approach when it comes to leadership. My aim is to make you develop and grow while having fun." Linda Asplund, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 23.04.2021.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Linda Asplund, +46703679789
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 858590288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5672256
