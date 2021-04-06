Infrastructure Engineer - Swedbank AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Infrastructure Engineer
Swedbank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06

Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm

Are you passionate about developing core network services?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
* Take part in building the bank for the future, a digital bank with physical presence
* Ability to work with architecture our core network, constructions of new solutions, maintenance of such as well as optimization of systems/applications to meet tomorrow's challenges.
* Join an awesome international team of infrastructure engineers
* Work in an open and inclusive environment where you will have the ability to deliver according to your full potential
* Be in the front seat of your professional career

What is needed in this role:
* A desire of wanting to be part of a team and believe that team cooperation is a way to success
* University Degree, preferably in Computer Science or other sciences and/or previous relevant working experience within IT/Finance-sector
* Senior experience and knowledge of routing/switching and MPLS
* Preferable you have CCNP-certifications
* Experience of vendor management in related areas
* Ability and the professionalism to understand business needs and develop them into technical solutions
* Proficient communication skills in English.
* A courageous, inspiring and trustworthy mindset

* Experience of practicing Agile methods within IT-sector

Join our team and ...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.

I strive for work environments that are safe, fun and open; where people have the ability to work at their very best. I give and take responsibilities and set clear targets when it comes to expectations and delivery. I value own drive, initiatives and ability to communicate clearly. I have a coaching approach when it comes to leadership. My aim is to make you develop and grow while having fun." Linda Asplund, your future manager

We look forward to receiving your application by 23.04.2021.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Linda Asplund, +46703679789

SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437

Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 858590288

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Swedbank AB

Jobbnummer
5672256

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedbank AB:

 
Populära jobb
myNanny barnvakt Kungsbacka, nanny ...
Vi söker kundtjänstmedarbetare till ...
myNanny barnvakt Nacka, nanny / bar ...
Skiftledare sökes till ChopChop Bor ...
Erfaren konsultchef inom blue colla ...
Utesäljare B2B Örebro
Montör industriella kablage och sty ...
Customer Success Engineer
Kassa- Serveringspersonal - Lockar ...
Personlig assistent - Vi söker timm ...
13-årig tjej i centrala Göteborg på ...
Kundansvarig Bolån till Lånekoll i ...
Sommarjobb som Operations agent til ...
Digital marknadsförare till snabbvä ...
Sektionschef inom beskattning
Populära nyckelord
Communicator
Marknadsföring
Ubuntu
Laboratorieingenjör
Undersköterska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Tranås Industrikablage AB
Skatteverket, Skatteenhet 44
Resurskraft skåne AB
Skatteverket, Skatteområde 3, Skatt ...
Älvkarleby kommun, Omsorgsförvaltni ...
Provide IT Sweden AB (publ)
GS Alfred Appelros AB
Nyfo AB
Er Sweden AB
Prowork Göteborg AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se