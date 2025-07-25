Infrastructure / DevOps Engineer
Updal Solutions AB / Datajobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla datajobb i Upplands Väsby
2025-07-25
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Updal Solutions AB i Upplands Väsby
Our development team is currently in a growth phase. We are therefore on the lookout for the market's sharpest competencies that wants to join us on this journey. We are looking for an Infrastructure/DevOps Engineer with at least 3 years of experience to the team in Upplands Väsby.
As an Engineer at Updal Solutions, you will play an important role in the work to develop, design and integrate technologies to market requests. You will operate in small, medium or large customer projects with a global footprint. You will be responsible of maintaining/developing/improving our backend solution based on a proprietary solution.
The ideal candidate will have strong software design knowledge of backend development and architecture, and good knowledge of database system setup. Together with customers, we develop products of the future and push boundaries of what's possible.
MAIN DUTIES AND KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
§ CI/CD deployment process which includes pipeline, Release management and all the component parts, definitions, automations, and testing.
§ Maintain and improve our current infrastructure solution.
§ Maintain and deploy monitoring solution (Grafana, Prometheus).
§ Maintain and improve database reliability/scalability.
§ Take part of the backend improvement will be possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Updal Solutions AB
(org.nr 559416-5556), https://updal.se/
Instrumentvägen 12 A (visa karta
)
194 51 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Kontakt
Kjell Karlsson kjell@updal.se 0734472492 Jobbnummer
9437568