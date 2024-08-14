Infrastructure Delivery Specialists
As an IT Infrastructure Specialist you are supporting daily operations onsite with infrastructure and hardware IT practice area. You are responsible for implementing and executing the IT capabilities within that practice area to either plan, build, run or support IT solutions resulting from Business or Support-Function demands.
Your Responsibilities
Technical infrastructure support of site IT delivery with focus on business infrastructure and overall delivery support of the global IT infrastructure service delivered to factory.
Delivery Lead and project manager onsite for business Infrastructure projects
Co-ordinate Cybersecurity response in case of cyber attack, with the support focus in business infrastructure .
Resolve and escalate issues related to business infrastructure .
Remediate non-compliance item in IT internal audit/infosec reports .
Conduct internal infrastructure audits in the plants to identify compliance issues (focus on business infrastructure) .
Drive Infrastructure optimization to improve cost and performance (business infrastructure).
Your Experience:
3+ years experience in managing IT processes/technologies/projects.
Bachelors degree required.
Experience in Shared Services IT and Business / Local IT is required, ideally including experience working in Factory IT either as Regional IT Leader or Site-Specific IT Leader.
Typically requires 15+ years of experience across these areas.
Deep understanding of systems and technologies, including hardware, software, networking, and industrial control systems. They should be able to analyze and troubleshoot issues that arise with these systems and have the technical expertise to implement solutions.
Exceptional leadership skills, with the ability to develop and communicate objectives, inspire and motivate staff (direct and virtual), and maintain alignment with business strategy and business stakeholders.
Sufficient business acumen, including industry and process knowledge of the organization and its business units. Needs to be able to understand the commercial drivers of an organization and translate between these business needs and OT / IT needs.
Exceptional analytical, conceptual, strategic planning, influencing, negotiations and execution skills. Stakeholder management will be a key part of this role.
Outstanding stakeholder engagement and expectation management skills, proven ability to work effectively with all organizational levels.
Hands-on approach to work, strong sense of ownership and accountability
Demonstrated leadership, including team leadership and organizational skills, in a cross-cultural environment.
Fluent in English (spoken and written), additional languages are a valued asset based on the region being operated in.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply before 28th of August!
Recuriting manager: Salvatore Cassara, Salvatore.cassara@hitachienergy.com
Recuriting manager: Salvatore Cassara, Salvatore.cassara@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
