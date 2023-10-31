Infrastructure Architect - Mainframe
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 16951
Would you like to be a part of a team in Nordea and Contribute to Maintain, develop and optimize our Mainframe Infrastructure environment to be the best Mainframe environment in Nordics?
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Mainframe Managed Services Organisation team. We are responsible for optimizing Nordea Mainframe, governance of our suppliers, following up on Mainframe budget & to make sure Mainframe is cost efficient. We also take care of Mainiframe architecture & security, supplier governance and stakeholder management.
What you'll be doing:
* Define deployment patterns for mainframe applications.
* Design and document the IBM Mainframe infrastructure configuration including resiliency and security related solutions.
* Define roadmaps and strategies for the mainframe infrastructure and align with group architecture.
* Review solution design documents for solutions to be deployed on the mainframe or consuming services from the mainframe.
* Follow-up with suppliers to ensure compliance with agreements, deliveries and SLAs.
* Proactively monitoring Architecture, Security and Regulator requirements.
The role is based in Stockholm; Gdask; Gdynia; Helsinki; Oslo; Warszawa.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have previous experience in IBM Mainframe environment and have worked as a Mainframe Infrastructure architect
* Ability to work and co-operate in a multicultural environment.
* Have a personal drive towards resolution and result.
* Superior written and spoken communication skills in English.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 20/11/2023.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16951-42021164". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8229175