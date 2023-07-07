Infotainment Software Developer
2023-07-07
We are now looking for Infotainment Software Developers
One of our in-house project teams within Automotive is looking for Software Developers from the Infotainment domain. The team will be responsible for the product evolution of the Infotainment Head Unit for our automotive customer.
The scope of the assignment is to migrate the existing platform to Qualcomm processor.
Your role
As a Software Developer you will be designing and implementing code to achieve the feature and performance parity of the new platform. You will be part of an agile development team who's responsible for its backlog and working closely with Product Owner and other stakeholders to ensure a capable and quality assured Infotainment system.
The competence profile needed is Java/Android/C++/Linux as well as Python and System Engineering. Your closest colleagues consist of Software Developers using Java, C++ and Python, Tech Leads, Scrum Masters and Product Owners. You will also have close collaboration with the Testing and Validation teams.
Requirements for the role
-
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent
-
Automotive experience specifically in the field of Infotainment
-
At least 5 years of experience from software development
-
Should have good knowledge in Android, Java, Python - Good to know not compulsory C++
-
You have several years' experience of Android app and Android platform development along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system.
-
Understanding or experience from Android Automotive OS
-
Experience of delivering software into a Continuous Integration tool chain
-
Development experience in Linux / QNX environment, unit testing and test automation
-
- You are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) as well as having good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito).
-
Driven, team-oriented and self-motivated person with a technical mind-set, who is well acquainted with agile methods
-
Hold an EU work permit
-
Furthermore, it is meritorious if you bring experience from Embedded Linux Development along with experience from working with Continuous Integration
What we offer you
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Get to know us better here!
We look forward to receiving your application!
Recruitment process during the holiday period.
Right now it's a holiday at Capgemini Engineering. We look forward to reviewing your application when we return in week 33 and expect to be able to give you feedback towards the end of August.
Thanks for your patience!
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
