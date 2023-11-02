Infotaiment Software Developer
2023-11-02
Infotainment systems is one of the fastest growing areas within Automotive today. Competition is no longer limited to traditional automotive competitors, as innovative and fast-moving companies like Google and Apple are also starting to get involved in the area. The Connected Experience unit within R&D includes Connectivity and Car Cloud Platform, Infotainment, Remote functions and Data & Diagnostics. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using our cars, make all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars.
Within Personalization you will join a highly collaborative and friendly team working with software deployed across multiple ECU within the car for example both our Google based infotainment head unit and vehicle control unit. As developer you will work in an agile development environment having end to end responsibility of the features meaning fully responsible from refinement to test all the way in the car.
At Research & Development you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Research and Development is the place for you to prosper.
Required competence
• Great collaboration skills
• M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
• Vast experience from C++/java/Kotlin
• Experience in working with Android Framework and application layer, AOSP
• Comfortable working in a Linux environment
• End-to-end responsibility including design, architecture, documentation, implementation, verification and validation.
• Experience in refinement and software architecture/design
• High quality focus, experience in clean code principles, code review methods, writing and running tests
Wanted competence
• Experience within Automotive or Infotainment
• Matlab modeling experience
• Experience in Automotive communication buses, CAN, Flexray, SomeIP, etc
• Experience in software development on QNX platform
• Driver's license (B-level)
Driver's license (B-level)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02
E-post: prashant.panigrahi@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ellidagatan 38
224 74 LUND
