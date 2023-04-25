Information Security Support Specialist
2023-04-25
Are you in the beginning of your career within information security? Would you like to be a part of a growth journey where you are given the opportunity and allowed to shine in multiple security areas! Then this position can be something for you!
If you are comfortable working in an international, dynamic, and fast-growing SaaS environment and appreciate Benify's core values of showing love, thinking ahead and exceeding expectations, then you may be the person we are looking for! In this role, you will have a unique opportunity to influence the development of a solid product with a set of core features for multiple markets!
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
About the role
As an Information Security Support Specialist, you will be a part of Benify:s Security & Privacy Team. You will work to provide internal and external information security & data protection support activities according to internal strategies, policies, and action plans.
In this position, you will have opportunities to grow in long term, and you 'll get support from senior people in the Information Security area.
What you will do in this position
• Support the internal organization within the security domain by manage security surveys
• Maintain and improve external and internal security materials such as whitepapers, standardized questionnaires, external security web etc.
• Implement and improve information security knowledge database
• Plan, maintain and improve security awareness program
Personal qualities
As our new Information Security Support Specialist, we would like to see that you are a communicative team player that don 't have any problem to communicate both with internal and external stakeholders. It 's also important that you are analytic to be able to make informed decisions to methodically solve any problems that may arise. Because it 's a more junior position, its good if you are a curious person that always want to be up to date with modern technologies and continuously want 's to learn new things and develop.
To succeed in this role, we also see that you have:
• Relevant educational background within Information Security or equivalent work experience
• Some working experience within general technical customer support
• Knowledge of basic Network concepts and Protocols
• Fluent knowledge in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
It's also desirable if you have participated in e.g. ISO audits.
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days' vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You are responsible for your own development, and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
