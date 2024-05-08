Information Security Specialist to Saab
2024-05-08
Do you want to work with and develop information security at one of Sweden's most high-tech companies? Information security is prioritized, on top management's agenda and crucial for competitiveness, trust and profitability in a challenging global market.
Your role
Saab is looking for an Information Security Specialist at Business Area Surveillance. Business Area Surveillance is based at various sites around Sweden; preferred site for this role is in Kallebäck/Göteborg.
As an Information Security Specialist at Saab, you will work in an international context where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business, together with complex IT environments and high-impact projects.
In your role, you will assist the business in managing external and internal security requirements, help identify and prevent security threats, as well as support the business with their systematic information security work, including risk assessments and risk mitigations. You will also be a key player in handling incidents and raising security awareness.
Your main tasks will be:
* Information security and communications management
* Risk management
* Compliance management
* Incident- and crisis management, including incident investigations.
* Teaching, training and presentations
Would you like to know more about the Saab-life and the benefits of joining us? Read our People Philosophy.
Your profile
Required skills:
* A university degree and/or equivalent competence acquired through work-life experience in security, information security, risk management, or similar.
* Proficient communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
* Effective problem-solving and analytical skills.
* Several years of experience from working with information security, or handling classified information (säkerhetsskyddsklassificerad information), or protective security (säkerhetsskydd).
Desired skills:
* Experience from working with COMSEC (signalskydd).
* Experience from working for a governmental authority or in a global company including understanding of information security related issues in the various business processes.
* Understanding of information security standards such as e.g., ISO 27001 and/or NIST 800-171 in a global business context.
* Leadership or project management experience.
Personal qualities are of great importance; it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. It is important that you have the ability to build and cultivate networks and good relations inside as well as outside your own organization. You further need to be able to work independently as well as in a team, always maintaining focus on the business and team result. It is also vital that you understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment.
As an Information Security Specialist at Saab, you will come into contact with classified information.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support, and for threat detection and protection, both for the military and civilian domain. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems and C4I solutions and more.
Within Saab Security, we have anchored a Saab wide ambition to become world leading in security risk management and to be referred to by other security professionals as the company having the best practices in place.
The security function at Business Area Surveillance is a team consisting of competences such as security managers, information security specialists, security protection specialist and security administration. You will work with all our business units and our businesses outside Sweden.
We are a global company working in an international context, which will require some travelling both domestic and internationally. You need to be confident in both speaking and writing in English.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
