Information Security Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-07
, Burlöv
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, Vellinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will lead strategic Information Security initiatives in an international organization where governance, risk, and assurance need to work seamlessly across business and IT. The focus is on strengthening the GRA function, improving operational controls, and reducing risk through projects that create lasting structure and clarity.
In this role, you will work closely with business stakeholders, regional IT, and Information Security to turn security priorities into coordinated delivery. You will navigate a complex environment with many dependencies, balance business needs with security requirements, and help drive change in a practical way. This is a great opportunity if you want to influence how security governance is built and executed at scale.
Job DescriptionYou will lead Information Security projects within Governance, Risk & Assurance (GRA).
You will drive cross-functional initiatives involving business, IT, and Information Security teams.
You will manage scope, planning, execution, timelines, risks, and delivery.
You will act as a key point of contact between business stakeholders, regional IT, and Information Security.
You will establish effective governance through steering committees, reporting, and stakeholder communication.
You will identify and handle risks, dependencies, and delivery challenges throughout the project lifecycle.
You will support initiatives that strengthen governance, operational controls, and business processes.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience leading complex projects within global organizations.
Proven experience managing cross-functional and geographically distributed project teams.
Demonstrated experience leading Information Security or Cyber Security projects.
A solid understanding of Governance, Risk & Assurance (GRA/GRC).
Good technical understanding of IT environments and system implementations.
Strong project management skills, including coordination of timelines, resources, stakeholders, and dependencies.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills across both technical and business functions.
Strong organizational and documentation skills, including project reporting for executive management and steering committees.
Fluency in English and Spanish, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveSenior project management certification such as PMP, IPMA, or equivalent.
Experience supporting governance initiatives, policy implementation, and audit readiness.
Technical expertise within Cyber Security.
Experience working in highly regulated or international enterprise environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8032091-2090719". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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