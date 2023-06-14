information Security Officer
Volvo Business Services AB / Backofficejobb / Göteborg Visa alla backofficejobb i Göteborg
2023-06-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Position Description
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success. Volvo Group Legal & Compliance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by coordinating and providing services within the following areas: Legal, Governance, Security, and Internal Audit. With Volvo Group Legal & Compliance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Mission and context
Information security is a new department within Group Security. We are responsible for the 2nd level of cyber security defense within the Volvo group. We are a growing global team of engaged and experienced people. We hope you will join us in creating an even more secure future for the Volvo Group.
In this role you will work across all businesses of Volvo Group to support activities related to information security. You will design and manage an effective and comprehensive Information Classification framework , so that Volvo Group operates securely across all ecosystems (IT, OT, and Product).
The successful candidate reports directly to the Security Director Strategy and Governance.
Main Responsibilities
The profile will be working cross teams and act as subject matter expert on Information Security and be a key driver on information security projects or initiatives. Some of the persons responsibilities will be:
Creation & maintain the group-wide governance and framework including directives
Lead the co-creation of governance documentation for information security with the TD/BA/GF 's
Lead the co-creation of guidelines for information security with the TD/BA/GF 's
Support leadership to implement requirements related to the information classification framework and control framework
Act as subject matter expert for enquiries from TD/BA/GFs on information classification and control framework as well as related areas
Give input to information security risks
Support Change & Training dept. with information security related awareness and training creation and activities
Participate in information security project and initiatives
Work across Information Security function
Being the 2nd Line of Defense contact for stakeholders in Volvo Group.
Your Background
To be successful in this position we believe that you have:
Master's degree in Information technology, computer science, cybersecurity, or related field
Preferable 6+ years of professional experience within Information Security, or cybersecurity
Solid knowledge of various information security frameworks including setting requirements and designing controls
Ability to articulate information security and communicate effectively to various levels of management
Ability to educate a non-technical audience about various security measures.
Ability to work effectively with a wide range of teams including developers, senior management, customers, auditors, etc.
Professional information security certification, e g CISA certification, ISO 27001 implementer
IT audit skills
Good social skills and team player
Excellent writing skills within policy and directives
We are interviewing continuously and might hire before the last application date so please send your application promptly.
If you have questions, please contact:
Ulrika Granfors Wellemets
Security Director
• 46 739 028375
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Legal & Compliance Jobbnummer
7883963