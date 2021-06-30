Information Security Officer - Klarna Bank AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Information Security Officer
Klarna Bank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
About Klarna
Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then we've changed the banking industry forever. And now we're creating the world's smoothest shopping experience. We serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants - with a new merchant joining us every 8 minutes. Including some of the world's leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Our offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 4000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimise for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
At Klarna we strive to deliver market leading, secure, high-quality, and compliant products that everyone loves developing, and customers love using. With a banking license and operating in the financial industry in several regions, Klarna is naturally highly regulated. Regardless, we strive to build the smooothest experience possible, for both our customers and employees.
We are looking for a number of Information Security Specialists who will work within the business as subject matter experts and responsible points of contact for security. The Information Security Specialists will have a deep understanding of the business needs, problem space, and objectives of their domain in order to align them with security and compliance standards. Their goal is to lead the teams in the domain towards industry-leading security practices, working closely with central 2nd line control functions and auditors. The Information Security Specialist will both manage and initiate necessary security programs in the domain as well contribute to Klarna's overall Security Standards, routines and policy.
What you'll get to do
Lead and perform risk identification and risk assessments for NPA's, major changes, and yearly risk assessments
Lead disaster recovery tests and improvement work
Help with classifications and identifying / gathering of security requirements
Manage engineering metrics follow-up and improvement work
Establish local security routines and drive improvement programs within the business area
Coordinate with control functions and auditors and oversee completion of mitigations
Provide support for 3rd party vendor or outsourcing management
Review incidents and support in retrospectives and root cause analyses.
Guide and be supported by Security Champions coming from Klarna Security Academy
You should have
7+ years of experience working in security in a broad scope - you know a little bit about everything
A solid understanding of Risk management frameworks
Knowledge of governance standards such as ISO, ITIL or ISAE
Experience with Lean and Agile methodologies
Strong communication skills - you communicate clearly and can adapt your style to different target audiences
The ability to handle ambiguity and make decisions in situations where you don't have all the information
Working proficiency in English
You may also have
Hands-on experience implementing/maintaining an ISMS
Experience building controls in a 100% Cloud-based infrastructure
Experience leading risk workshops
Experience building and assessing secure architecture, working within the SSDLC
Experience in the finance industry
Solid engineering background
What we can offer you
Culture - You'll have an opportunity to work with talented people from 100+ different countries in our English speaking offices in Stockholm.
Learning - We have a learning and development focused environment with an emphasis on knowledge sharing, training, and regular internal technical talks.
Compensation - You'll receive an attractive salary, pension, and insurance plans, plus we offer all of our employees an opportunity to invest in a RSU program and own a stake of the company. You'll also receive 30 days annual leave and since we recognise that life is about more than work, we also offer benefits for gym memberships and discounted lunch through Smunch. We also support our working parents, so you don't have to choose between work and family.
Relocation - We can offer relocation support to Stockholm.
How to apply: Please send us your CV or Linkedin profile in English
Klarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.
