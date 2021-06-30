Information Security Officer - Klarna Bank AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Klarna Bank AB

Klarna Bank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30About KlarnaKlarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then we've changed the banking industry forever. And now we're creating the world's smoothest shopping experience. We serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants - with a new merchant joining us every 8 minutes. Including some of the world's leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Our offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 4000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimise for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.At Klarna we strive to deliver market leading, secure, high-quality, and compliant products that everyone loves developing, and customers love using. With a banking license and operating in the financial industry in several regions, Klarna is naturally highly regulated. Regardless, we strive to build the smooothest experience possible, for both our customers and employees.We are looking for a number of Information Security Specialists who will work within the business as subject matter experts and responsible points of contact for security. The Information Security Specialists will have a deep understanding of the business needs, problem space, and objectives of their domain in order to align them with security and compliance standards. Their goal is to lead the teams in the domain towards industry-leading security practices, working closely with central 2nd line control functions and auditors. The Information Security Specialist will both manage and initiate necessary security programs in the domain as well contribute to Klarna's overall Security Standards, routines and policy.What you'll get to doLead and perform risk identification and risk assessments for NPA's, major changes, and yearly risk assessmentsLead disaster recovery tests and improvement workHelp with classifications and identifying / gathering of security requirementsManage engineering metrics follow-up and improvement workEstablish local security routines and drive improvement programs within the business areaCoordinate with control functions and auditors and oversee completion of mitigationsProvide support for 3rd party vendor or outsourcing managementReview incidents and support in retrospectives and root cause analyses.Guide and be supported by Security Champions coming from Klarna Security AcademyYou should have7+ years of experience working in security in a broad scope - you know a little bit about everythingA solid understanding of Risk management frameworksKnowledge of governance standards such as ISO, ITIL or ISAEExperience with Lean and Agile methodologiesStrong communication skills - you communicate clearly and can adapt your style to different target audiencesThe ability to handle ambiguity and make decisions in situations where you don't have all the informationWorking proficiency in EnglishYou may also haveHands-on experience implementing/maintaining an ISMSExperience building controls in a 100% Cloud-based infrastructureExperience leading risk workshopsExperience building and assessing secure architecture, working within the SSDLCExperience in the finance industrySolid engineering backgroundWhat we can offer youCulture - You'll have an opportunity to work with talented people from 100+ different countries in our English speaking offices in Stockholm.Learning - We have a learning and development focused environment with an emphasis on knowledge sharing, training, and regular internal technical talks.Compensation - You'll receive an attractive salary, pension, and insurance plans, plus we offer all of our employees an opportunity to invest in a RSU program and own a stake of the company. You'll also receive 30 days annual leave and since we recognise that life is about more than work, we also offer benefits for gym memberships and discounted lunch through Smunch. We also support our working parents, so you don't have to choose between work and family.Relocation - We can offer relocation support to Stockholm.How to apply: Please send us your CV or Linkedin profile in EnglishKlarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Klarna Bank ABSveavägen 4611134 STOCKHOLM5837713