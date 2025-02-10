Information Security & Process Manager to Nord-Lock, Gothenburg
Jerrie AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jerrie AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Nord-Lock Group is a world leader in secure bolting solutions. With innovative products and extensive expertise, Nord-Lock Group has provided reliable and efficient solutions to customers across major industries since 1982. Our portfolio includes Nord-Lock wedge-locking washers, Expander system pivot pins, Superbolt mechanical tensioners, and Boltight hydraulic tensioning tools. With offices in over 30 countries and exporting more than 90% of our production, we offer local expertise and work closely with customers for applications where safety is paramount. Our mission is to protect human lives and our customers' investments. Nord-Lock Group is owned by Investment AB Latour and employs over 700 people.
About the Position
In the role of Information Security & Process Manager, you will have overall responsibility for our information security, ensuring compliance with both internal and external regulations. In your daily work, you will engage with both internal and external stakeholders around the world. You will act as the central point of contact for information security, lead efforts during security incidents, and develop processes to prevent future risks. The role also involves educating the organization on security issues, optimizing IT solutions, and driving improvement initiatives to enhance security levels and improve our IT processes and their structure.
In this role, you will work on a global level, based at Nord-Lock International's headquarters in Högsbo, reporting to CIO.
Who you are
You hold an academic degree in computer science, information systems, or a related field, complemented by at least 7-10 years of professional experience in process documentation and information security. Your broad technical expertise spans network architecture, database security, and IT systems, enabling you to confidently identify and manage security risks. You have a strong understanding of regulations such as GDPR and NIS2, as well as experience working with ISO 27001 and other relevant security standards. Certifications such as CISSP, CEH, CISA, or CISM are advantageous.
To thrive with us, you should be a team player with a humble attitude and the ability to motivate and inspire people at all levels of the organization. You are analytical, solution-oriented, and comfortable working in a dynamic environment. Your structured approach, combined with a positive attitude towards change, makes you a key player in our continued development.
What We Offer
We offer an exciting and challenging role in an international organization where you will have the opportunity to influence and develop our information security and IT structure. You will work in a dynamic environment with dedicated colleagues and ample opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Your Application
In this recruitment, Nord-Lock International is collaborating with Jerrie. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Jonna Berglöv, at jonna.berglov@jerrie.se
. Apply with your attached CV at jerrie.se. Selection is ongoing, so we recommend applying as soon as possible, but no later than March 11. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jerrie AB
(org.nr 556881-2571), https://jerrie.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9154739