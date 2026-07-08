Information Security Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an organization that wants to strengthen how information security and cyber security are governed, embedded, and continuously improved across the business. In this role, you will help build a clear and practical security posture by developing and maturing the Information Security Management System and Cyber Security Management System, while supporting secure ways of working in close collaboration with both technical and business teams.
You will act as a trusted advisor across areas such as governance, risk, compliance, awareness, incident management, and third-party security. The role combines strategic structure with hands-on execution, giving you the chance to influence policies, controls, reporting, and security improvements across applications, products, systems, and processes. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy turning security requirements into practical change in a complex, regulated environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain, and improve the Information Security Management System.
You will support and further develop the Cyber Security Management System.
You will contribute to Software Update Management System activities from an information and cyber security perspective.
You will plan, perform, and follow up company-wide information security risk assessments.
You will support teams and projects with risk assessments, control selection, mitigation planning, and risk acceptance.
You will define and improve security policies, procedures, standards, guidelines, and related documentation.
You will help embed security controls into applications, products, systems, and business processes.
You will promote secure architecture and security-by-design principles.
You will coordinate security testing for both existing and new applications, systems, and products.
You will support disaster recovery, business continuity, and resilience work from a security perspective.
You will drive the information security awareness program and help strengthen the security culture.
You will support incident management, including reporting, escalation, lessons learned, and corrective actions.
You will carry out and follow up third-party security assessments for suppliers and partners.
You will prepare reports, risk summaries, recommendations, and decision material for stakeholders and management forums.
You will contribute to audits, assessments, certification activities, roadmap work, and continuous improvement initiatives.
RequirementsAt least three years of hands-on experience in information security, cyber security, security governance, risk management, or a similar role.
Practical experience working with an Information Security Management System, including policies, risk assessments, controls, awareness, reporting, and continuous improvement.
Good understanding of Cyber Security Management System concepts and related governance requirements.
Experience with governance, risk, and compliance activities, including risk assessments, control follow-up, audit support, and regulatory alignment.
Good understanding of security controls, incident management, third-party risk management, security awareness, and secure system or product development practices.
Ability to turn security requirements into clear and practical guidance for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Good understanding of relevant laws and regulations such as NIS2 and GDPR.
Good understanding of relevant information security standards, frameworks, and practices such as ISO 27001, ISO 21434, risk management methods, and security governance principles.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Willingness to travel when needed.
Nice to haveKnowledge of Software Update Management System concepts.
Experience from automotive, technology, mobility, manufacturing, or another regulated industry.
Relevant certifications such as ISO 27001 Lead Implementer, CISM, CISSP, CRISC, or similar.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8036539-2091673". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9996409