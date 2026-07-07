Information Security Manager
IST Group AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IST Group AB i Malmö
, Kristianstad
, Växjö
, Värnamo
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help shape information security across one of Scandinavia's leading EdTech companies?
At IST, we develop digital solutions that support education and learning for millions of users across Scandinavia. As Information Security Manager, you will play a key role in protecting our information assets, driving compliance initiatives, and strengthening our security culture across the entire IST Group.
While the role has a strong focus on our Danish operations and product portfolio, you will work on a Group level, collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders across multiple countries and business areas.
This is an opportunity for someone who wants to combine strategic security leadership with hands-on security governance in a company with a meaningful societal mission. The role serves as an important bridge between customers, operations, development, and management when security-related issues occur.
About the role
As Information Security Manager, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining IST's information security framework. You will work closely with product and development departments, customers, auditors, and external stakeholders to ensure that security is embedded throughout the business.
You will act as a trusted advisor on information security matters, supporting both operational and strategic initiatives while continuously improving our security posture.
These are the key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain information security policies, standards, and procedures across the Group.
Lead and coordinate information security governance activities.
Drive compliance with relevant regulations and frameworks, including GDPR, NIS2, ISO 27001, ISAE 3000, and related requirements.
Manage and coordinate security incidents, investigations, and corrective actions.
Conduct risk assessments and support enterprise risk management activities.
Collaborate with product development teams to embed privacy and security by design.
Support audits, security reviews, and due diligence processes.
Manage and maintain data processing agreements and security-related documentation.
Drive security awareness initiatives and promote a strong security culture throughout the organization.
Prepare reports and security metrics for management and key stakeholders.
Your profile
We believe you have the following competence profile to succeed in this role:
A Bachelor's degree within Information Security, Computer Science, IT, Law, Business, or a related field.
Experience working with information security, cybersecurity, risk management and/or compliance.
Experience with GDPR and information security governance, ISO 27001, NIS2, ISAE 3000, SOC reporting, or similar frameworks.
Experience supporting audits, inspections, or compliance reviews.
The ability to communicate complex security topics to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
A proactive, self-driven, and structured working style.
Relevant certifications such as ISO 27001, CISSP, CISM, CRISC, or similar are considered an advantage.
Why join IST?
At IST, you will become part of a company that has been developing digital solutions for the education sector for more than 40 years. We are approximately 400 employees across several countries, united by the ambition to create better opportunities for learning and education.
What we offer:
A meaningful role with significant influence on the Group's security agenda.
The opportunity to work across multiple countries, products, and business areas.
A collaborative and supportive international environment.
Professional and personal development opportunities.
A strong culture characterized by trust, openness, and teamwork.
This is a full-time, permanent position. At IST, we apply an office-first policy, meaning we primarily work from the office as we believe physical presence fosters collaboration, innovation, and a strong team spirit. At the same time, we understand the importance of flexibility—if you live farther away, working from the office three days a week with the remaining time remote may be possible. In Scandinavia our offices are located in Stockholm, Växjö, Roskilde and Oslo.
Apply
Applications are reviewed continuously. For questions, contact Nanna Holm Thyboe, +45 20 72 60 34 or email: nanna.thyboe@ist.com
For questions about the recruitment process, contact hr@ist.com
Please note! Background check is part of the recruitment process.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IST Group AB
(org.nr 556254-0806), https://career.ist.com/
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9994956