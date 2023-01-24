Information Security Analyst to Etraveli Group
Are you passioned for IT and Information Security and want to be in the center of information and able to coordinate and develop the security strategy? Then this is the role for you. Etraveli Group is a global giant in the traveling business and the international connections are endless and now the team is growing. Come and join us!
YOU WILL
As our Information Security Analyst, you will support the business unit's implementation of goals and objectives for the Etraveli Group's global Information Security and Risk Management (ISRM). You will be a partner to the IT management, the internal audit team as well as operation groups, and a representative on internal security issues as well as with customers/partners when required. By combining understanding of the company's key assets, business requirements and the ISRM program you will address residual risks and recommend security enhancements. Examples of assignments included in the role are:
• Investigate security breaches and other cyber security incidents and determine root cause. Proactively identify information security deficiencies or opportunities for improvement to better enable business security at the global level
• Provide support to IT management regarding implementation of information security policies, procedures, and standards throughout the business and provide subject matter expertise on cyber threats
• Deliver first level support on security requests in Business Group Programs and assist groups in risk mitigation and managing/preventing cyber incidents
• Follow (and follow-up on) incident management procedures to ensure incidents are logged and mitigated
• Research data security needs and requirements for current and future systems
• Lead and implement the development of pragmatic solutions and the vulnerability management across Corporate Information Security
You will report directly to Etraveli Group's Chief Information Security Officer and when needed act as on his behalf at meetings and likewise.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who have at least a few years of experience in a similar role within Information Compliance, Security, Cyber Security and/or IT Security and you have understanding of common standards (i.e.NIST and PCI-DSS).You enjoy working in a broad role which includes leading projects, administration, coordination and supporting colleagues. Since you will have a wide circle of contacts in your role, it is important to have good communication skills. You will work in a global environment so good knowledge in English, both spoken and written is needed.
You are a curious, forward-thinking person and a self-motivated team player. In the work you have an analytical approach, a technical understanding, and the ability to understand complex problems. You have great organizational skills and ability to handle a wide range of tasks and capability of leading and completing assignments without supervision.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Working with us
Working with us, you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that will help you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. You will have a flexible work schedule, work in a diverse environment and collaborate closely with your colleagues in Sweden. But not just that.
• Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Göteborg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
• Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities
• Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
• We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week
• IATA card - Book hotels and other facilities cheap around the world
• To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is a leading global technology provider for Flights focused on offering the best possible flight content delivered through flexible tech solutions. We are the preferred partner of some of the world's most prominent travel technology companies such as Booking.com & Google Flights. In this context, to deliver on the company's overall mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking Holdings recently entered into an agreement to acquire our company. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
