Information Security Advisor
2023-11-22
Our Business Area Resilience & Readiness is expanding, and we're seeking new talent to join us on our exciting journey!
Working at Redigo means working at a young, international, and fast-paced Cybersecurity company that offers an ideal workplace for those who want to have a real impact on the growth of an organization and are craving for responsibilities. It also means having lots of fun!
Here at Redigo we apply a secure-by-design approach to Cybersecurity all while having a good time and sticking to our core values of being Aware, Agile and of course Amusing.
As an Information Security Advisor you'll enjoy:
• The opportunity to work in the forefront of technology and development together with our clients in Defense, Aeronautics, Finance and Automotive industries, among others.
• A competitive salary and benefits package including an annual bonus structure.
• Growth opportunities in a fast-growing industry, including continuous training and support from your peers.
• Paid holidays and flexible hybrid or work from home schedules
• Team conferences, annual team trip, Holiday / Christmas Party and weekly quizzes
• A Cyber tech kit that includes a MacBook or PC, iPhone or Android, and plan
We value your personality and passion!
At Redigo, we prioritize personality and passion over formal education and lots of industry certifications (though they are nice to have as well). We believe in giving you ownership of your work, so working remotely is not an issue for you. Your personality, passion, hunger for learning and growth, and ability to work well with others are what matter most to us. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to develop your skills with the support of your colleagues. With the right attitude and mindset, you'll thrive and achieve success together with your team.
Additionally, we're seeking someone who:
• Has experience in end to end internal and external audit certification programs to include ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
• Can demonstrate knowledge of regulatory standards and requirements such as PCI-DSS, NIS2, ISO/SAE 21434, R155/R156, DORA, GDPR, KSF/ISM, FAR/DFARS and CMMC.
• Experience in a large enterprise Information Security Programs or Product Security and Governance programs.
• Experience in implementing processes and methods for auditing and addressing non-compliance to information security standards; facilitates migration of non-compliant environments to compliant environments.
• Experience in conducting risk assessments with organizations to ensure compliance with standards and currency with industry security norms.
• Knows how to manage cyber risk and can communicate technical geek talk to business leaders or stakeholders.
• Has worked in teams or with managing team(s) and project(s) for Information Security management.
• Ability to develop and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders, customers and project team members.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills and presentation skills
• Is proactive and self-motivated, maintaining high levels of activity
• Possesses a positive and caring attitude
If this describes you, then you know what to do!
