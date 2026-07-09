Information risk and compliance officer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-09
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, Nykvarn
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Job Title: Information risk and compliance officer
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
As a Information Risk and Compliance Officer you will conduct internal audits to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies, and develop and implement compliance policies in liaison with regulators. Assess and report on compliance risks, investigate incidents and take action to ensure compliance. Has knowledge of government laws and regulations affecting the company's business area, and ability to interpret laws and regulations in light of operations. Ensures all external regulatory frameworks are complied with within reasonable risk and cost parameters.
Job Responsibilities
Your responsibilities
Together with the PO, push for and support in driving our communication with internal and external stakeholders, improving shared processes and way-of-working.
Together with the team and PO, outline our areas of responsibility and how to grow our capabilities and functions, contribute to setting the strategies and processes, and
Support our day-to-day operations of the monitoring and incident response functions.
Based on the usage and impact of delivered features, evaluate and guide future developments.
Your qualifications
We believe you have a fair amount of the following experiences and competencies:
Previous experience in a management position such as; Product Manager, PO, or Team Lead (required).
Previous hands-on experience from the Cybersecurity, Information security, or Physical security arena (required).
A structured and communicative working style, with the ability to balance business goals and technical constraints.
The ability to align stakeholders around a clear product vision and delivery roadmap.
Experience from the automotive industry
Fluency in English is necessary; Swedish is a bonus.
Security certifications such as CISM, CISSP, GIAC or similar are beneficial.
Who You Are
A team-player that wants to lead, communicate and shape the direction of our functional efforts, and responsibilities. You help drive our development and deliveries in a structured way, to meet our stakeholders' expectations.
You are a natural leader, complementing the existing PO and team in helping us maintain and push for set targets and beyond. You thrive from collaborating closely within the team, toward stakeholders and other teams. You navigate both operational and strategical perspectives with the ambition to create value.
This Is Us
We are a diverse team of specialists working in the cybersecurity area to maintain road security. Our task is to ensure our products stay safe, secure, and resilient to cybersecurity threats. We operate with high integrity and with dedication to our company core values; Respect, Responsibility, Elimination of waste, Team spirit, and Customer first.
As a team we value knowledge sharing, dialogue, and a willingness to explore and find solutions together with our peers.
We are in need of growing to help us drive the area alongside existing members, and want someone who is dedicated to contributing to raising the bar for product cybersecurity operations.
Who am I, your manager?
I am here to support you and our team of experts in being successful and taking the necessary steps towards fulfilling our goals and stakeholders' expectation. I value spending time on building a safe work environment, one that engages people, grow team-spirit and trust. As our responsibilities are challenging, I safeguard transparency and collaboration. And I try to create an open, safe atmosphere where everyone is heard and where we are allowed to express ideas as well as concerns.
As your manager, I prioritize work-life balance and the well-being of individuals and the team.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. We also arrange events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-19. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jenny Holmqvist , Manager, Cybersecurity Monitoring and Incident Response, jenny.holmqvist@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9998154