Information & Cybersecurity Officer, Höganäs AB

Join Höganäs AB as Information & Cybersecurity Officer! Shape our global IT security landscape with impactful projects
At Höganäs AB, we are committed to high information security standards. As our Information & Cybersecurity Officer, you will play a critical role in developing and maintaining security initiatives across our global operations. Reporting to the Group IT Manager, you will ensure compliance with the CIA model and Group requirements, gaining insights into global best practices and local implementations. This is a unique opportunity to deepen your expertise within a multinational corporation and drive security advancements in an inclusive and supportive work environment!
The Opportunity
• A chance to lead impactful global security projects within a committed team.
• Wellness benefits; including access to an on-site gym, subsidized lunches, and a wellness allowance.
• Attractive work-life balance and profit sharing programs
• The unique opportunity to work in the scenic surroundings of Kullaberg, with proximity to the sea and nature.
Your Challenge
As Information & Cybersecurity Officer, you report to Group IT manager and are a key member of the security team. In the role, you are also involved in program management for the ongoing implementation of Höganäs AB cyber security framework in terms of IT- environments.
This includes to:
• Lead and manage security-related projects across our global operations.
• Develop user-friendly Information Security guidelines and manage training programs.
• Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders on security processes.
• Handle supplier relationships, including procurement of security products.
• Conduct security assessments and internal audits, ensuring compliance with standards like ISO27000 and CIS.
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of the Group IT team and work closely with our Security analyst as well as our IT-support and infrastructure specialists, where we work in close collaboration with both local and global units. Our work environment values team spirit, offering a friendly atmosphere with daily check-ins, regular social activities, and a culture of open communication. The office is located in Kullaberg, Höganäs, with possibility to work remotely two days a week.
About You
To be successful in the role, we expect you to have deep knowledge in information security, ideally within multinational organizations, with a proven ability to independently manage security projects. You have deep understanding of IT and Information Security, with experience in balancing security controls with business needs. You have experience with security frameworks such as ISO27000, NIS2 and CIS Critical Security Controls as well as auditing experience.
As a person, you are a proactive communicator with a pragmatic approach, able to translate operational needs into security solutions. You are confident in communicating in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Linda Segerman linda.segerman@adadigital.se 070-8536802 Jobbnummer
9003548