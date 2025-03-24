Information Architect
2025-03-24
Are you ready to shape the future of information management? With a new strategic cycle on the horizon, we're embarking on a transformative journey at Seco, and we want you to be a part of it.
As our Information Architect, you'll have the unique opportunity to influence our direction, challenge yourself, and develop your skills in a dynamic environment. You'll build broad networks within Seco and beyond, gaining insights into our entire organization. This role offers a broad scope and a great playground for those who thrive on innovation and enjoy not being boxed in!
About the job
In this role, your primary mission is to define and govern our Enterprise Information Architecture Strategy and its implementation. By seeing information as a strategic asset, you facilitate high-quality, secure, and efficient data flows across our organization. Your role is pivotal in aligning information management with business strategies and supporting digital transformation initiatives.
An important part of your mission is driving the evolution of information architecture from its current state to the target state, ensuring alignment between business, technology, and data strategies.
Key responsibilities:
Define and maintain the Enterprise Information Architecture Strategy and Roadmap, translating business vision into an enterprise-wide information architecture.
Work closely with Sandvik and Sandvik Machining Solutions, Seco Enterprise IT, business functions, solution architects, and system owners to analyze business needs and define information requirements, structures, and flows.
Create and maintain enterprise-wide data models, taxonomies, metadata structures, and reusable information assets to ensure consistency and scalability.
Develop enterprise data governance policies, ensuring data quality, security, and regulatory compliance with numerous data protection laws worldwide.
Facilitate dialogues with subject matter experts, solution architects, system owners, and other key stakeholders to define information requirements. Recommend technologies (applications, platforms) to manage information and data.
Recommend and implement new technologies, services, and processes to improve enterprise data management and information governance.
Act as a trusted advisor, advocating for information as a strategic asset and representing Seco in group-wide governance forums and initiatives.
This role is based in Fagersta or Stockholm, and we offer flexible working options such as a hybrid set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We seek a candidate with strategic experience, an architecture tool kit, and strong project and change management skills. You should understand ERP and MES architecture and have experience in a matrix organization. A relevant IT or business degree and certifications like TOGAF 9 or CISSP are required. Ideally, you have several years in Information Architecture, Data Management, or Enterprise Architecture, with proven experience in Information Governance frameworks. Key skills include designing scalable data architectures, managing ETL/ELT pipelines, cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP), Master Data Management, metadata management, data security, AI and analytics enablement, and Agile & DevOps practices.
To thrive in this role, you have a strategic mindset, strong project and change management skills, and the ability to manage multiple initiatives. With excellent communication and presentation skills, you're able to explain concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Collaboration, influencing, networking, and stakeholder management skills are essential. The ability to multitask and adapt your approach based on sub-cultural awareness is also crucial.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Kati MacGilleon, recruiting manager, kati.macgilleon@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Suncana Bandalo, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-300 10 73
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
How to apply
Send us your application no later than April 7, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0077020.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
