Information Architect
2024-02-21
A career in Information Technology, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to support our core business functions by deploying applications that enable our people to work more efficiently and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients. You'll focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client and internal facing applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for the Firm to drive strategic business growth.
Our Information Technology Security team assists PwC in designing and creating sustainable security solutions to provide foundational capabilities and operational discipline through a focus on enterprise requirements and prioritisation, Information Technology security architecture, and the software development lifecycle.
PwC Sweden is seeking a dedicated Information Architect to join our team. This role is pivotal in driving data governance, ensuring data quality, and establishing robust data management practices. If you have a passion for data accuracy, governance, and compliance, and are skilled in information architecture, we invite you to be a part of our journey in shaping a data-driven future.
As an Information Architect, you will:
Drive the collection and maintenance of data objects from global systems and local applications, ensuring high data quality and governance.
Establish and maintain data governance frameworks to uphold organizational data quality, consistency, and accuracy.
Assist in identifying and defining data mappings, models, scopes, and flows for integration solutions.
Ensure data quality in integration solutions, identifying and resolving data quality issues.
Facilitate the review and definition of data object boundaries across various domains.
Provide insights into data availability and structure, establishing data cataloging and metadata management practices.
Define and align data architecture with integration architecture and principles.
Create and maintain territory data models and assist in developing a canonical data model for data exchange.
Uphold PwC's standards for ID management, data retention, anonymization, and network data policies.
Support the implementation of Data Access controls and work closely with Integration Architects for correct data integration and sharing.
Define and maintain road map for the information domain
Work with both local and local IT-leaders (GCDO, CDO, CIO, EA and more)
Qualifications
Proven experience in Information Architecture, preferably in a large organization or consultancy.
Strong understanding of data governance, quality assurance, and data management principles.
Experience in establishing data governance frameworks and data cataloging practices.
Knowledge of data policy compliance and data integration standards.
Excellent collaboration skills and the ability to work closely with various architectural roles, as well as other colleagues within IT and stakeholders outside of IT.
Effective communication skills, capable of conveying complex data concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Preferably strong familiarity with Microsoft Azure as a solution platform
What We Offer
A challenging and fulfilling role at the forefront of data governance and quality assurance.
The opportunity to contribute significantly to data-driven decision-making processes within PwC Sweden.
A collaborative and supportive work environment with opportunities for professional growth.
In this role, you will be crucial in ensuring that our data assets are accurate, reliable, and compliant, contributing to the overall integrity and efficiency of our data systems.
Does it all sound good to you?
We're looking forward to your application! Apply with resumé via the link below.You will receive feedback on your application as soon as possible.
