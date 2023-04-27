Influential & Sponsorship Coordinator
About the role
The mission is to make the distinct silhouette of Fractal products the first association for concepts like 'Gaming PC', 'Ultimate Setup' or 'Dream Build'. Your key part in achieving this will be to ensure maximum coverage in earned and sponsored channels and to drive initiatives that will achieve and hold top-of-mind status for Fractal. As part of the Media & Influential department, you will not only defend Fractal's leading position in current key market segments, but also take part in expanding our reach exponentially. Through pioneering activities and partnerships, you will spread awareness of all the benefits of being a PC enthusiast and a part of the Fractal community.
What you will do
Your main responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):
Continue to build the Fractal Creator Program, with primarily influencers and partner channels on Twitch, making sure all related tasks are followed-up on, tracked and documented
Identifying and developing influential relationships with streamers, event organizers, content creators etc.
Coordinating and supporting global marketing influential activities and campaigns in accordance with Go To Market strategy
Building community engagement through influencer activities that will create awareness of the Fractal community and promote brand ambassadorship
Influential analytics; creating a global indexed reference of all key channels on relevant platforms
Who you are
Are you passionate about gaming, eSport and/or technological innovation? Are you self-driven, with an excellent grasp of the English language (Swedish not required) with a systematic approach to documentation, processes and KPIs? Are you ready to motivate why your educational and professional background make you the ideal candidate for this role? Because if you are, we may have our answer.
Meticulous in tracking processes and documentation. Demonstrable experience in international coordination a strong plus
Calmly keeping track of a large number of simultaneous projects and conversations
Strong communication skills (English)
Able to efficiently take an idea/concept and create presentations and action plans with clearly defined milestones and deliverables
Professional and energetic demeanour and ability to interact effectively with internal teams and external partners across various countries and cultures
Recruitment process
We are offering a full-time, permanent position based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position is open for an immediate start, but our priority is to find the right person for the role. Until then, we will hold interviews on an ongoing basis and close this advertisement once the position has been filled.
If you have any questions about the process, please reach out to hiring manager Victor Elveljung at victor.elveljung@fractal-design.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Working at Fractal
At Fractal, you would be joining an international community of curious, creative and collaborative colleagues with a clear common purpose. As a global gaming hardware brand with bold ambitions, we offer a career with rewarding challenges and opportunities for growth. Because people are at the center of everything we do, we consider culture and team spirit as key to our success. Together, we are transforming the gaming experience and are now looking for another talented individual to join us on our journey. Så ansöker du
