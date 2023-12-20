Influencer Relations Manager
2023-12-20
Your Mission
As an Influencer Relations Manager you will work with outreach and management for our extensive network of influencers and content creators to deliver outstanding influencer marketing campaigns for all of our brands. You will also contribute with expertise and guidance on influencer relations and influencer marketing across multiple departments at Paradox.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop influencer marketing plans, strategies and campaigns
Build & maintain strong relationships with key influencers
Together with your closest colleague, you are responsible for developing influencer marketing strategies, plans and campaigns that align with overall objectives for all of our brands - all the way from ideation, budgeting & planning to follow-up and analysis.
You will play an integral role at Paradox, and be the central point of contact for key influencers and many of the content creators that we work with, fostering relations with some of our biggest evangelists. You will be part of the Paid Media Team, and also work in close relationships with other Business & Marketing disciplines, especially Product Marketing, Community and Public Relations.
The skills we are searching for..
Previous experience in a role focused on relationship building - preferably working with influencers directly.
Strong understanding of the latest gaming influencer landscape, and the platform's that gaming influencers work with.
Comfortable working with various stakeholders, and used to working in a cross-functional setting.
Ideally have experience in setting up contracts and negotiating terms with influencers or in a similar context.
It's a big plus if you have previous experience from the gaming industry.
Practical information
Scope: Full Time
Reports to: Head of Digital Marketing
Location: The position is based in the Stockholm office, with weekly, optional "Work from home" days.
The Process
Screening Call
Role Fit
Case Interview
