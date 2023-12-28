Influencer Marketing Manager to PS of Sweden
The Place AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
Are you passionate about the equestrian lifestyle and have a knack for building meaningful connections with influencers? We are on the lookout for a dynamic and creative Influencer Marketing Manager to join our premium equestrian brand and take our influencer collaborations to new heights.
About PS
PS of Sweden is a leading name in the world of premium equestrian gear, dedicated to delivering top-notch products that embody style, quality, and innovation. As we continue to grow, we 're seeking a talented Influencer Marketing Manager to be a key player in expanding our brand presence in the equestrian community.
About the role
As the Influencer Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive influencer marketing strategies to elevate brand awareness, engagement, and sales. You will work closely with influencers, content creators, and industry leaders to authentically showcase our premium equestrian products.
Your key responsibilities
* Identify and forge partnerships with influencers aligned with our brand values and target audience
* Develop and nurture relationships with influencers to create a genuine and long-lasting brand connection
* Plan and execute influencer marketing campaigns, ensuring alignment with overall marketing objectives
* Collaborate with the marketing team to create compelling content ideas and campaigns tailored to influencers ' audiences
* Monitor and analyze the performance of influencer campaigns, providing insights and recommendations for continuous improvement
* Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging influencers to keep our brand at the forefront of the equestrian community
Qualifications
* Proven experience in influencer marketing, preferably within the equestrian or lifestyle industry
* Strong understanding of social media platforms and their respective influencer landscapes
* Exceptional communication and negotiation skills
* Creative mindset with the ability to think outside the box
* Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
* Passion for the equestrian lifestyle and familiarity with industry trends
* Professional level in English and understanding of Swedish
What they offer
* A dynamic and collaborative work environment.
* Opportunities for professional growth and development.
* Competitive salary and benefits package.
* Exclusive discounts on our premium equestrian products.
* The chance to be an integral part of a brand dedicated to excellence.
* Office located in Sturegallerian in central Stockholm.
* Pet-friendly office.
If you are ready to combine your passion for the equestrian world with your expertise in influencer marketing, we want to hear from you! Join us in shaping the future of our premium equestrian brand.
About the position
This is a full time-position (40h/w). You will work at their office by Stureplan in Stockholm city central. Hybrid work is possible to some extent. Starting as soon as possible.
In this particular recruitment, The Place manages the recruitment process, from interview to job offer. You will then be hired by the client company.
How to Apply
Send your resume, a cover letter, and examples of successful influencer campaigns you 've managed directly via this job ad.
Keywords: influencer marketing, social media campaigns, digital marketing, marketing manager, campaign manager Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://theplace.se Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Sara Giordano sara.giordano@theplace.se 0765362720 Jobbnummer
8358098