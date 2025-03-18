Influencer Campaign Coordinator to H&M Marketing
2025-03-18
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As our Influencer Campaign Coordinator, you will be responsible for the smooth execution of influencer marketing campaigns. You will work closely with agencies and influencers, manage day-to-day campaign logistics, and ensure that campaigns are delivered on time, within budget, and aligned with the brand's creative and strategic goals. This role also involves coordinating deliverables, tracking performance, and supporting influencer relationships to maximize campaign success.
Assist in the planning, organization, and execution of influencer marketing campaigns. Ensure all necessary materials and assets are provided to influencers and agencies, and campaigns are launched on schedule. Review influencer content to ensure it meets brand guidelines and campaign objectives before publishing.
Serve as the primary point of contact between the brand, agencies, and influencers. Manage communications, briefings, and approvals, ensuring expectations and timelines are clear and adhered to.
Monitor and report on live campaigns, tracking KPIs including engagement, reach and other key metrics, and support Campaign Manager with insights on how to optimize strategies based on real-time data.
Assist in managing campaign budgets, tracking expenses, and ensuring cost-effective use of resources. Liaise with finance and legal teams on contracts and payments as needed.
Maintain and nurture relationships with influencers, ensuring they feel supported and motivated to deliver their best work for the brand. Assist in identifying new influencers for future partnerships.
Act as the first line of support to resolve any campaign-related issues that arise with influencers or agencies, from delays to miscommunications or content concerns.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience in influencer marketing, with a strong focus on content for social platforms, particularly short-form content (TikTok, Instagram Reels).
Passionate about understanding and connecting with the audience/customer to create engaging activations.
Proficiency in campaign tracking and reporting tools.
And people who are...
Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills; additional regional languages (primarily Spanish, German, French and Italian) are a plus.
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail. Able to structure and manage large volumes of deliverables, parallel campaigns, and reporting thereof.
You thrive while juggling multiple projects and deliverables at the same time, maintaining calm and good judgment
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment. A day off on your birthday to relax and celebrate your special day. Special gift to celebrate the birth of your child, etc.)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Apply no later than 31h of March 2025
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9227913