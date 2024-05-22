Industridoktorand
2024-05-22
, Vimmerby
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB i Västervik
Industry PhD student with focus on simulation of electric motors
Are you passionate about modelling, simulation and optimisation of electric motors using the simulation tool ANSYS Motor-CAD?
Would you consider being an instrumental member of a growing company and settling down in Västervik, Vimmerby or within commuting distance to the factory in Ankarsrum?
At Ankarsrum Electric Motors we are continuously developing and optimising new and existing motor types. As we aim to reduce the lead-time and cost for these activities, we are confident that the installation and use of a simulation tool would be instrumental for achievement of these goals.
In the role as a PhD student at Ankarsrum Electric Motors, you will build our simulation capability and infrastructure in close collaboration with our R&D team members and other key internal and external stakeholders.
Your main initial task will be to establish, build and verify viable simulation models for our range of DC, universal and BLDC motors. Secondly, these models will comprise the basis for further optimising efficiency, performance, durability, cost, and sustainability.
You will be an integral member of our R&D team with a great opportunity for future career and personal development.
The industry PhD-student will be employed at Ankarsrum Electric Motors and enrolled in the graduate program at Linnaeus University (www.lnu.se/en/dia). Therefore, the position has some academic requirements that need to be fulfilled.
General entry requirements, the candidate
• has been awarded a second-cycle qualification
• has satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle or has acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
Specific entry requirements
• approved courses of a minimum of 90 credits in the subjects mechanical engineering, electric machines, mechatronics, or equivalent.
• an individual study project of a minimum of 15 credits in any of the above subjects.
Assessment criteria
Documented expertise and working experience within at least two of the following research and educational areas are a great advantage:
• big data analytics, machine learning
• CAD 3D solid modelling using IronCAD, Solidworks or equivalent software
• Modelling & Simulation using ANSYS
• Design of electric machines
Because of the interdisciplinary character of the project and LNUC DISA (https://lnu.se/en/disa),
the candidate should be an enthusiastic person who is interested in making sense of large and complex data sets of various types as well as capable of working both independently and within a group. Teamwork experiences should be documented in the application. The candidate will be an integral member of our R&D team with a great opportunity for future career and personal development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06
E-post: jobb@ankarsrummotors.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB
(org.nr 559235-6645), http://www.ankarsrummotors.com
Bruksvägen 1 (visa karta
)
593 70 ANKARSRUM Jobbnummer
8697522