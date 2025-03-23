Industrialization Project Manager Senior (SG8) Exempt (01901142)
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who we are
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Purchasing is a global organization within Group Trucks Purchasing, with holistic responsibility over the Product Project portfolio, Volume & Supplier Capacity Planning, Supplier Development and Crisis Management. We deliver customer value via End-to-End product evolution ownership & resilient supply network, and we enable the best Performance & Customer Success outcomes while fully coordinated with Group Trucks Technology and Group Trucks Operations and Volvo Brands within efficient governance structure.
Who are you?
As Senior Project Manager Purchasing, you would be accountable to lead and to monitor purchasing activities such as timely sourcing, vendor budget management, time planning, quality assurance and risk management.
You will be a key player in the cross-functional product development teams, and you will act and deliver in a large network requesting strong cross-functional collaboration with stakeholders around the world. You will also be the interface with the Purchasing line organization and work closely together to secure purchasing interest when building the development roadmaps. You will interact with many other functions and departments within Volvo Group, such as R&D, Quality, and our production sites during the industrialization phase to secure first class products to the end customer.
Can you visualize yourself in this great team to play a vital role to shape the Volvo future? We cannot wait to welcome you!
Competence & Experience
In this role it is important that you have a strong ability communicate in a cross functional environment with many stakeholders. You also need to have structured way of working with analytical and logical mindset.
We also believe that you have:
• A university degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration.
• 10+ years experience within Purchasing/project management
• Experience from the Automotive industry and/or experience of manage large complex projects.
• Ability to lead colleagues in a trustful manner.
• Team oriented and put value in trust-based collaboration.
• The ability to face problems and act quickly and directly meanwhile securing long-term targets.
• Knowledge of AGILE product development methodology.
• Experience of handling large amount of data and to extract/present trough e.g. Power BI.
• Knowledge of Volvo Group systems is considered as a bonus, e.g. SPOT, Kola, GPS, IMT
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Please contact me if you have questions:
Andreas Ottosson, Recruiting Manager, T. +46 73-902 80 53
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18278-43261674". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
9239419