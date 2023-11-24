Industrialization Engineer
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Industrialization Engineer in Västerås? we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your industrialization expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Magnus Backlund (Industrialization Manager in Västerås) and work alongside teammates.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business such as production team, engineering, quality and operator to make sure we perform our work in most effective ways and with a clear instruction.
You will be part of a dedicated team that restores vehicles to their original condition. You will work closely together with the International Welding Specialist and the main focus will be on repairing collision damage and warranty damage with precision and skill. Perform accurate and detailed damage calculations.
We look for you who has an engineering background and use to plan and lead validation activities. Or we think you have experience from crash repairs and a background in the production industry.
Independently on where you are in your career, we are flexible and can find a place for both inexperienced and experienced resources.
We'll look to you for:
Leading the planning and industrialization responsibilities at site.
Preparation of upcoming work in terms of instructions, materials, tools, contractors, and such.
Provide up to date information on fleet status to internal and external customers.
Plan and lead maintenance validation activities.
Defining and pushing for a standard way of working.
Owning the tool calibration process.
Support the BID process for new crash repairs
Good knowledge in reading drawings
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN Engineering or a technical background from the production industry. Or experience that the employer deems to be equivalent
Experience or understanding of railway industry
Knowledge of technical experience of methods Engineering, writing and improving manufacturing and/or maintenance work instructions, line balancing, Lean Manufacturing, Tooling design, Poke-Yoke methodology and Value Stream Mapping (VSM).
Familiarity with ERP-systems and master data crunching (such as SAP, Maximo, Baan, Trainmate)
Fluent in English and Swedish.
It is advantageous if you :
Have experience of independent work as a damage repairer
Have experience in damage inspections to assess the extent of the damage and repair work
Have worked with sheet metal and welding
Have experience from trains or heavy vehicles, which is then an advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
