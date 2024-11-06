Industrial Researcher
We are looking for our next talent to strengthen our R&D team with the role Industrial Researcher.
Your background
This is suitable for you with a Ph.D. in engineering physics or electrical engineering with more than 5 years of experience in microwave engineering and/or engineering physics. In this role will oversee parts of our R&D activities in close relation with our engineering groups, customers and partners. We expect you to be independent, self-propelled, and eager to take initiative. In this role, you will also participate in the development of the short and long-term technology strategy of SCALINQ. We hope you are willing and eager to shoulder a broad responsibility.
Day to day you will:
Develop our systems and components
Advance next-generation cryo-electromechanics
Perform measurements in our system and related products such as qubit chips in various setups
Conduct general scientific research
Write application notes and publishable documents
Perform measurements for marketing and technical content, such as white papers
Participate in scientific collaborations
The role also includes:
Planning, and leading R&D efforts
Developing, implementing, and evaluating SCALINQ's technology resources
Communicating to various stakeholders, both internal and external
About the team:
Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of SCALINQ. Our biggest strength is the people that define our company. Everyone contributes in their unique ways and with their particular skill sets. We have successfully combined research-based competencies with conventional engineering to create commercially viable solutions.
What we offer:
We have a multicultural environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues and encourages people to make their ideas happen. At SCALINQ, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and perspectives while having a lot of fun in the process. Our culture is highly rooted in responsibility, inclusiveness, and passion. We are a team of ambitious and energetic individuals and we are in it for the long haul! We value a healthy life/work balance and we are all about celebrating the small as well as large successes. Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!
Join Us:
If you think it sounds like fun to contribute to the breakthrough technologies in quantum computing, SCALINQ is the place for you. We're looking for individuals ready to work in a dynamic team and a rapidly growing company. Please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter.
