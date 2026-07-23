Industrial Quality Inspector - 501835
Alstom Transport AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Industrial Quality Inspector in Göteborg - Sävenäs, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Northern RS Quality Director and you will:
support the inspection and delivery of new trains to the customer
support with quality related fleet checks
support Improvement of Zero Defect Program
reporting of defects & ensure product compliance (check after rework), especially for Special Processes the Engineering Team to ensure that the deliveries from the Origin site is the right quality level.
We'll look to you to:
perform inspections and ensure product compliance (check after rework) according to Quality Control Plan
lead customer inspections
maintain the CHB (car history book)
take part in quality related investigations
record inspection results in the industrial digital tools as required
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Engineering (electromechanical, electrical, material, mechanical) or equivalent experience
Experience in managing Quality tools and problem-solving tools.
Knowledge of the railway industry (norms, certifications) would be an asset
Fluent English, and Swedish would be an asset
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
10010312