Industrial Quality Engineer
2023-11-24
Industrial Quality Engineer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Your work assigments
Your main job assignment will be continuously updating our product audit instructions, to ensure that both we at Scania, as well as our partners within the TRATON group are able to keep on delivering the high quality products for which we are known. The job also includes following up the planning of the performed product audits, as well as help maintaining our quality logbooks that different production areas use in their daily work.
Your working partners will be the global audit coordinator in our team, the product engineers that lead product change projects, as well as the audit personnel that perform controls according to your instructions. Other partners involved are the team members from both Scania Latin America, Scania Asia, as well as representatives from our partner brands within the Traton group.
Your role
To succeed in this role, you should fit the following criteria:
Structured
Have a genuine interest in learning about innovative technologies
Be familiar with working with computer systems
Have at least a base knowledge regarding machine elements
Able to speak and write English fluently
You should either have an academic background within engineering, or have completed the Scania Technician Training
Other skills we consider beneficial, but not mandatory, for this position are:
Familiarity with assembly drawings
Skills with Microsoft Excel
Previous experience working with, or studying, quality engineering
Conversational in Swedish
If you feel like you are the person we are looking for please apply and we look forward to having you on the team!
More information
If you would you like to know more about the vacancies please contact Joar Elghorn, Group Manager Quality DTQTjoar.elghorn@scania.com
Applikation
Your application should contain a personal letter, CV, and grade copies.
Application period will be open until 2023-12-08
Selection and Interviews will be ongoing, Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process.
A background check may be carried out for our final candidate.
