Industrial Program Manager
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2024-03-04
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As an Industrial Program Manager, you will optimize manufacturing processes to minimize our environmental footprint.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• University degree within engineering
• Excellent knowledge in Manufacturing with at least 10 years of experience from Production, Manufacturing Engineering and Lean Culture
• Good leadership skills
• Ability to work in an international environment and maintaining a large network of contacts.
• Good project management skills and launch experience for handling complete assignments and implementations.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
Your role at Aurobay
As an Industrial Program Manager, you will:
• Lead the team to industrialize and launch the Industrial systems in our plants in Zhangjiakou, China and Skövde, Sweden.
• Work in an ambitious team in close cooperation with other functions within the company as well as external suppliers and customers.
• Important role to secure overall program deliverables and targets, drive deviations to corrective actions and decisions through cross functional collaboration within the team and between functions.
• This role requires some travelling.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 24th of March, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Robert Wallin, robert.wallin@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
+46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
+46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
+46728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
