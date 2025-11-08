Industrial Postdoctoral Researcher: Satellite Measurement Techniques
2025-11-08
Job description
This Industrial Postdoctoral position offers a unique opportunity to bridge academic research and industry innovation. The successful candidate will lead research on satellite-based measurements, focusing on: Data quality assessment and fusion of multi-source satellite observations Development and validation of hybrid mathematical-AI models Integration of advanced numerical and analytical methods for large-scale ocean data interpretation Your work will directly influence the design of next-generation surveillance systems, contributing to both scientific advancement and real-world operational capability.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct independent and collaborative research in applied mathematics, computational modeling, and ML. Develop algorithms with a focus on satellite data fusion and multi-source integration. Supervise Master's students Collaborate with engineering teams to translate research outcomes into operational tool.
Qualifications
PhD in Mathematics or Physics Strong background in Partial Differential Equations, Numerical Algorithms, Functional / Harmonic Analysis or Theoretical Physics. Proven experience in Python for scientific computing Familiarity with C++, GPU acceleration, or high-performance computing is an advantage Ability to work both independently and within interdisciplinary teams
