Industrial Postdoctoral Researcher in Mathematical Analysis

KraviAnalytics AB / Matematikerjobb / Lund
2026-01-05


Visa alla matematikerjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos KraviAnalytics AB i Lund

Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role located in Lund for an Industrial Postdoctoral Researcher in Mathematical analysis. This Industrial Postdoctoral position is designed for a researcher with a deep, rigorous mathematical background who seeks to apply advanced theory to real-world challenges. The role centres on the mathematical foundations of satellite-based measurement and large-scale ocean observation, with a strong focus on analytical and numerical research.

The successful candidate will lead mathematically driven investigations involving:
Mathematical analysis of satellite observation systems.
Development of hybrid mathematical-AI models, with emphasis on underlying analytical structure and stability
Design, analysis, and implementation of numerical and computational methods for large-scale geophysical and oceanographic data
Mathematical modelling and interpretation of multi-source observational systems
Your mathematical research will directly contribute to the conceptual design of next-generation surveillance systems and influence both scientific understanding and operational capabilities.

Key Responsibilities
Conduct independent and collaborative research in mathematics, including PDEs, mathematical modelling, functional/harmonic analysis, or theoretical/mathematical physics
Develop:
Mathematically well-founded algorithms
Methods for multi-source satellite data fusion
Supervise Master's students in mathematically focused research projects

Qualifications
Essential
PhD in Mathematics
Strong background in:
Partial Differential Equations
Algorithms Development
Functional or Harmonic Analysis
Theoretical Physics / Mathematical Modelling
Proven experience using Python for scientific and numerical computing
Evidence of mathematical research output (publications, preprints, algorithms, or open-source contributions)

Desirable
Experience with C++, GPU acceleration, or high-performance computing.
Familiarity with inverse problems.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Please email it to hr@kravianalytics.com
E-post: hr@kravianalytics.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
KraviAnalytics AB (org.nr 559524-4483), https://kravianalytics.com/

Jobbnummer
9669983

Prenumerera på jobb från KraviAnalytics AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos KraviAnalytics AB: