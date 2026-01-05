Industrial Postdoctoral Researcher in Mathematical Analysis
2026-01-05
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role located in Lund for an Industrial Postdoctoral Researcher in Mathematical analysis. This Industrial Postdoctoral position is designed for a researcher with a deep, rigorous mathematical background who seeks to apply advanced theory to real-world challenges. The role centres on the mathematical foundations of satellite-based measurement and large-scale ocean observation, with a strong focus on analytical and numerical research.
The successful candidate will lead mathematically driven investigations involving:
Mathematical analysis of satellite observation systems.
Development of hybrid mathematical-AI models, with emphasis on underlying analytical structure and stability
Design, analysis, and implementation of numerical and computational methods for large-scale geophysical and oceanographic data
Mathematical modelling and interpretation of multi-source observational systems
Your mathematical research will directly contribute to the conceptual design of next-generation surveillance systems and influence both scientific understanding and operational capabilities.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct independent and collaborative research in mathematics, including PDEs, mathematical modelling, functional/harmonic analysis, or theoretical/mathematical physics
Develop:
Mathematically well-founded algorithms
Methods for multi-source satellite data fusion
Supervise Master's students in mathematically focused research projects
Qualifications
Essential
PhD in Mathematics
Strong background in:
Partial Differential Equations
Algorithms Development
Functional or Harmonic Analysis
Theoretical Physics / Mathematical Modelling
Proven experience using Python for scientific and numerical computing
Evidence of mathematical research output (publications, preprints, algorithms, or open-source contributions)
Desirable
Experience with C++, GPU acceleration, or high-performance computing.
Familiarity with inverse problems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
Please email it to hr@kravianalytics.com
E-post: hr@kravianalytics.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraviAnalytics AB
https://kravianalytics.com/
9669983