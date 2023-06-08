Industrial PostDoc in Plasmonics Photovoltaics
About the Role
We are looking for an Industrial Postdoc . You should have experience from synthesis of functional building blocks and photoactive molecules for PCET and PET studies, metal plasmonic nanomaterials and characterization techniques. Experience of working with plasmonics, design and synthesis of organic molecules and photovoltaics is considered advantageous.
You have a solid understanding of materials science, and ample experience of applying your analytical abilities when designing experiments and assessing data.
This is a great opportunity for an experienced Scientist with a passion for plasmonics and organic materials to make a real impact on the development of plasmonic solar cells!
About the Company
Peafowl Plasmonics is an innovative technology startup company that manufactures transparent solar cells to provide the next generation of IoT devices. The solar cells are suitable for making energy-efficient units self-sufficient, such as indoor sensors, displays, and wearables. Peafowl Solar Cell is the first direct plasmonic solar cell that converts light into electricity using plasmonic nanoparticles.
Plasmonic nanoparticles can absorb up to ten times more light than other known materials. Because Peafowl Solar Cell is so efficient at converting the light it intercepts into electricity, it can produce electricity even when very little light is captured. This is the key to the cell's ultra-high transparency.
Responsibilities:
• Design and synthetize molecular linkers to anchor plasmonic nanoparticles and transporting layers.
• Synthesize metal plasmonic nanoparticles.
• Characterize the synthesized nanoparticles and their functionalized surfaces using spectroscopic techniques.
• Characterize by ultrafast laser spectroscopy the charge injection.
• Evaluate and compare various synthetized ligands to establish future design roles for molecular linkers.
• Collaborate with interdisciplinary teams to integrate linkers-modified plasmonic nanoparticles into direct plasmonic solar cell architectures.
Requirements:
• Ph.D. in Analytical and Environmental Science and several years working experience as a postdoc (preferably working with transient infrared absorption spectroscopy (TIRAS).
• Proficient in multistep organic synthesis (e.g., linkers) and the synthesis of metal nanoparticles, preferably plasmonic nanoparticles.
• Proficient in the synthesis and characterization of functional building blocks for self-assemblies.
• Experience with sample preparation, characterization and morphology interpretation of self-assembled nanostructures (e.g., XRD, TEM/SEM, AFM) and nanoparticles (e.g., DLS, UV-vis).
• Hands on experience with ultrafast laser spectroscopy for charge injection and dynamic studies (e.g., fluorescence spectroscopy, transient absorption and transient IR spectroscopy).
• Great problem-solving skills and ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.
• Proactive and solution-oriented mentality
• Excellent communication in English (oral and written)
Advantageous:
• Experience from transporting layers (ETL, HTL) used in photovoltaics.
• Understanding of photovoltaic principles.
