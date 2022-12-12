Industrial PhD student to Permascand AB & Umeå University
2022-12-12
Do you want to work in an international environment and be part of our growing journey? Do you want to do research for cost-effective green hydrogen production? Then you should apply for the position as Industrial PhD student.
Permascand co-finances an industrial doctoral project in collaboration with Umeå University. The project is jointly run by Umeå University and Permascand. The focus area is electrocatalysis for water electrolysis in industry. For Permascand, it is part of the strategic plan for the development of the company's technology and innovation center.
The overall project goal is to find sustainable materials and production methods that can satisfy the industry's growing need for electrodes for water electrolysis. We want to minimize the need for expensive and rare precious metals and conflict minerals without abandoning the industry's demands for stable and energy-efficient processes. To get there, work will be carried out from laboratory scale via method development and pilot trials to industrialization - from wheat to bread.
You will be employed by Permascand in Ljungaverk and be enrolled as a PhD student at Umeå University. Services will take place both in Umeå and in Ljungaverk. Your first appointment will be located in Umeå. Your supervisor team consists of researchers both at the university and at Permascand.https://youtu.be/_65jymgbkes
Qualifications and personal qualities
To be successful with your doctoral studies and your employment with us, you need to be goal-oriented and persevering in your work. And that you are responsible, proactive and flexible.
When selecting the applicants, the ability to:
• independently push their work forward,
• be able to cooperate with others,
• have a professional approach and analyze and work with complex issues.
• be able to summarize research results in written and oral presentation.
Suitable educational background can be a master's degree in physics, chemistry or similar. A specialization in electrochemistry and/or materials science is considered meritorious.
Great importance is placed on personal qualities.
The applicant must be able to speak and write scientific English fluently.
To be admitted to graduate level education, you must have basic eligibility through a second-cycle level degree or have completed courses of at least 240 ETCS (higher education) credits, of which at least 60 should be advanced/secondary-cycle level, or equivalent foreign education, or equivalent qualifications.
To fulfill the requirement for special eligibility to be admitted to postgraduate studies in experimental physics, you must have approved courses in the subject area of physics of at least 120 ETCS. The requirements do not have to be met at the time of application, but only upon admission.
Application
If you want to work in an exciting and growing company, apply immediately, but no later than 31 January 2023. Selection is ongoing, so apply today!
For further information, contact Erik Zimmerman, Department Manager Research & Development +46 70388 8735.
You send your application to recruitment@permascand.com
.
About Permascand AB
Permascand is an independent high-tech manufacturer of electrochemical solutions based on proprietary catalytic coatings for environmental technology applications. With a customer-oriented focus, the company has delivered electrodes and aftermarket services to a variety of industries for 50 years. Permascand is headquartered in Ljungaverk, where the company conducts research and development activities, technology development and production. The company also has offices in Gothenburg and Vancouver, Canada, USA and Germany and has a total of about 130 employees.
For more information, visit: www.permascand.com
