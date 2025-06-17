Industrial PhD student in ectomycorrhizal population biology
Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology
WIFORCE Research School
Do you want to contribute to the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join WIFORCE Research School! Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key social issues that require more knowledge. In order to both sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. That's why the WIFORCE Research School, part of the Wallenberg Initiatives in Forest Research (https://www.slu.se/WIFORCE/en),
was created.
We are looking for an industrial PhD student to study population biology in boreal ectomycorrhizal forest fungi and their conservation. The doctoral studies will be performed at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology at SLU in Uppsala. The PhD student will have a permanent position with the company Sveaskog. The doctoral student supervisory team will include Anders Dahlberg (Professor, SLU) and Peter Bergman (Head of Conservation at Sveaskog).
Read more about WIFORCE and it Research School here: https://www.slu.se/WIFORCE/en
Read more about the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology herehttps://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-mycology-plantpathology/
Read more about Sveaskog here: https://www.sveaskog.se/en/
Name of research project/thesis
Research subject Biology
Description:
The primary goal of the doctoral project is to gain knowledge in population biology of ectomycorrhizal fungi in boreal forests, but also to interpret such knowledge into better conservation management in forestry.
You are expected to conduct research in collaboration with researchers at your department, at other Universities and with professional conservationists and amateur mycologists. Doctoral studies include courses corresponding to at least 30 higher education credits. You are also expected to complete an industrial internship at your employer Sveaskog.
In your research, you will use a combination of different methods such as population genetics, analyses of fungal environmental DNA and soil spore banks in soil to find out about the life histories of ectomycorrhizal fungi in general, and Suillus variegatus and Tricholoma matsutake in particular. The research focuses on dry sandy pine forests.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a person who is interested in doing research in fungal biology.
You are eligible to be admitted to postgraduate studies if you have a master's degree or equivalent. For this position, your education should focus on biology, conservation ecology, genetics, microbiology or mycology.
Familiarity with mycology and the Nordic forest ecosystems is desired. Previous experience with ecology, molecular biology work, bioinformatic and nature conservation are meritorious. Knowledge of Swedish or Scandinavian languages is required to communicate within Sveaskog and Swedish stakeholders and therefore meritorious. A Swedish or international driver's license is also meritorious. Applicants must meet specific English language proficiency requirements. For further information see: www.universityadmissions.se
In the recruitment process we will put great emphasis on the candidate's personal suitability. Consideration will be given to e.g. your interest in mycology and motivation, flexibility, cooperativeness, independence and meticulousness.
Place of work:
Ultuna, Uppsala Sweden
Forms for funding or employment:
• Doctoral studies at SLU with 80% study activity and 20% work at Sveaskog under 5 years.
• Permanent position at Sveaskog in Stockholm.
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-08-12
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
