Industrial PhD Heavy Duty - H2-Internal Combustion Engine
2024-01-22
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Volvo has initiated a scholarship - VICE Volvo Internal Combustion Engine Scholarship - to secure education of researchers to aid the transition of Volvo AB to 100% fossil free, 100% safe, and 100% productivity. The scholarship intended for the period 2024-2029 is dedicated to a project related to hydrogen internal combustion engines.
We at Volvo Powertrain Sweden are looking for a new colleague that will close the knowledge gap of mechanisms related to hydrogen diffusion combustion of a direct injected hydrogen internal combustion engine system. Are you the one? Your employment is at Volvo Technology AB, while your goal will be to obtain a PhD degree on hydrogen internal combustion engines within 4.5 years whereafter your employment is expected to continue at Volvo. Your study will be fully financed by Volvo and includes extra funding for supervision and experiments at the university.
The research questions we are interested in includes:
• Hydrogen mixture formation and ignition properties
• Pilot to main diffusion jet interaction
• Mechanisms effecting thermodynamic efficiency including heat losses
• Influence and sensitivity to engine design parameters
The intension is to use a combination of simulation and experiments to explore combustion with hydrogen, leading to knowledge build-up and an improved engine design.
Your future team
Our team, Combustion Systems Integration&Verification, is a team that are responsible for the in-cylinder combustion and the performance specification at Volvo Powertrain. We are 14 engaged engineers that thrive on finding the best solutions, working together with other colleagues from different parts of the Volvo organization.
As an industrial PhD student, you will spend 20% of your time at Volvo Technology AB at Lundby, Gothenburg and 80% focused on your research at Lund University. We will lodge your enrollment as a PhD student at the research school Energy Science, at the faculty of engineering at Lund University, where you will have your main supervisor at the division of Combustion Engines.
Who are you?
You are a person who is eager to learn and with an interest to obtain a PhD academic exam, with the considerable effort that that will take. A positive mindset and "we-can-do-it attitude" characterizes your personal profile. You enjoy cooperating in a team and you have effective communication and collaboration skills, but also with an ability to work independently with your research. You love to write about and explain your results, reflect and be creative in your approach to find solid conclusions. You are skilled in analytical tools, such as e.g. Matlab/Simulink/Phyton, CFD etc., with a basic education in thermodynamics and energy conversion technologies, and preferable some experience from the vehicle industry. With your analytical side and your sense of details you will discover the unknown and help us in refining our concepts for heavy duty internal combustion engine applications.
Other requirements that are mandatory for this role:
• MSc degree in automotive engineering
• Internal combustion engine, thermodynamic, fluid-dynamic knowledge/courses
• Fluent in English
Other requirements that could be beneficial:
• Industrial experience, preferably of heavy-duty applications
• Interest in chemical kinetics
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop powertrain solutions for future transportation. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy our good and "willing to help" atmosphere in the team and the strive to find good arrangements for work life balance. Also a lot of opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally with in Volvo Powertrain
Ready for the next move?
We hope to see you as part of our team, Welcome with your application today! For more information, please contact: Lars-Olof Andersson. Group Manager. E-mail: lars-olof.j.andersson@volvo.com
Last application date is 18th of February. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4872-42203082". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8411526