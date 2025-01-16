Industrial PhD Electro-organic Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry
2025-01-16
Project: Electrochemical editing of PROTAC pharmaceuticals
We are looking for an Industrial PhD student in electro-organic synthesis to work on an organic chemistry project at AstraZeneca, Medicinal Chemistry, Early CVRM, at our R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden in collaboration with the Lundberg Chemistry Lab at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.
Where? The PhD project will be conducted within a dynamic and interdisciplinary research environment, offering a unique blend of academic and industrial perspectives. The student will be enrolled in the doctoral program in chemistry at the Department of Chemistry at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and carry out part of their education there in the Lundberg Lab, renowned for its expertise in electrosynthesis, and mechanistic studies. The student's primary placement will be at the AstraZeneca (AZ) Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) Medicinal Chemistry Group, a world-class research team located within AstraZeneca's state-of-the-art facilities in Gothenburg. Here, the student will gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge drug discovery and medicinal chemistry, working closely with highly skilled scientists. The industrial/academic collaborative environment will allow the student to develop a well-rounded skillset, bridging industrial applications and academic research. Regular interactions between the two teams will ensure a stimulating and supportive atmosphere, fostering professional growth and impactful scientific contributions. The project offers access to cutting-edge instrumentation, interdisciplinary expertise, and a network of researchers dedicated to advancing human health.
What? The PhD candidate will focus on developing novel electrochemical methods for amide reduction and apply these to modify pharmaceutically relevant compounds. By addressing the scarcity of current methodology, the research aims at delivering sustainable and efficient tools for late-stage functionalization of next-generation drugs.
Focus areas of the position: organic chemistry, electro-organic synthesis, medicinal chemistry, high-throughput experimentation
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We genuinely follow the science and value individuals at all levels, encouraging continuous learning and exploration to unlock the power of what science can do.
KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm has grown to become one of Europe's leading technical and engineering universities, as well as a key centre of intellectual talent and innovation. We are Sweden's largest technical research and learning institution and home to students, researchers and faculty from around the world. Our research and education cover a wide area including natural sciences and all branches of engineering, as well as architecture, industrial management, urban planning, history and philosophy. Read more here
Qualifications: The applicant should be enthusiastic about science, eager to learn, creative, well-structures and committed to making meaningful contributions to the field of electro-organic synthesis. Furthermore, the applicant should be self-driven and be comfortable to work independently as well as in a team and have an open mind towards creative solutions. The successful candidate should have a Master of Science in Organic Chemistry or similarly relevant field and have good communication skills in oral and written English. Previous experience in electrochemistry, additional laboratory experience, industrial exposure and collaboration and entrepreneurial skills are meritorious.
How to apply: The application, written in English, is submitted through the application portal of AstraZeneca and should contain:
*
Cover letter in which the applicant motivates their interest for the position and states relevant qualifications.
*
CV including at least two references (phone number and email)
*
Copies of relevant certificates, degrees, and grades.
Welcome with your application no later than February 5th, 2025
Pay: According to local agreement
Start date: latest 2025-06-01 or otherwise agreed.
Type of employment: Temporary position, 4 years
Working hours: 100%
For further information about the position please contact:
*
Dr. rer. nat. Johannes Ludwig Röckl, AstraZeneca Gothenburg, Research and Early Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, Telefonnummer: +46 72 2099808, johannes.rockl@astrazeneca.com
*
Associate Professor Helena Lundberg, KTH Royal institute of Technology, Department of Chemistry, Stockholm, Sweden. Telefonnummer: +4687908125, hellundb@kth.se
