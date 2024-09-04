Industrial PhD: Design for Data as a Product
Are you passionate about changes and innovations and want to be part of a paradigm shift in the development of transport and mobility solutions? This is a great opportunity to do that for a Industrial PhD on Design for Data as a Product [DDaaP]. This exciting research project will be carried out in close collaboration with Chalmers University of Technology*.
Who are we? What do we work with?
We belong to a department that works to optimize the product platform towards specific customer needs. We are fully integrated in all development phases from research to advanced engineering, technology and vehicle programs as well as maintenance.
Our team 's core responsibility is to develop and provide tools, methods, and techniques for usage of analytics in product development. The on-board logging area targets product utilization and prescriptive methods for defining the product environment, e.g. how are our customers utilizing their products, classification of different types of application areas and definitions of the operating environment.
You will be part of a tight team of eight experts, working in a strategically important area with a common goal, working passionately with establishing the Platform analytics area, and its tools, methods and processes. This is an emerging area with fantastic potentials that holds opportunities for personal development, exploration, advanced analytics and with a focus on the application of the products in the hands of our customers and their transport missions.
Main role and responsibilities
Platform product development sets the foundation for the paradigm of DDaaP. Conducting preconceptual development and assessing the current standard offering, what has been sold and how it is utilized, is crucial in the standardized approach to being able to make the right decisions. Even more important is to secure that missing capabilities and additional opportunities are being identified and designed into the new products in the platform. In the classical product development setup, the design engineers are responsible to provide hardware solution; with the new paradigm the expectation is that the hardware solutions are accompanied by relevant data that describes how the technical solution is performing.
DDaaP is a holistic approach with the intent of mastering the data eco system to comply and support its requirements, all the way from early efficient platform development to product utilization over the product life cycle. A systemized approach on how to create, maintain and leverage such data will benefit internal and external stakeholders and pave the way for a servitization of the standard offering. The establishment of such a setup will also contribute to increased product sustainability but also product circularity prospects.
The primary objective with Industrial PhD candidate position is to define and establish a framework that support such a system. The framework will be created and developed working in real development efforts, synthesizing and formalizing the area to further empower these capabilities and extend insights and knowledge. Research in areas such as stakeholder analysis, product development way of working, in depth understanding of the intricate chain of activities forming the eco system, these areas, together with governance models, emphasis the width and magnitude of the knowledge to capture to become an expert in this area.
Your major responsibility is to pursue research in Design for DDaaP, publish and present scientific articles as a part of the research, support the Volvo Group patent strategy, and take part in discussions for knowledge sharing.
Who are you?
You need to have strong collaboration-, networking-, and complexity management- skills. You are open-minded, self-motivated, and meticulous with independent critical thinking in your problem-solving approach. Our belief is that you are eager to holistically advance into the winding DDaaP area, bringing an interest in programming, realizing your hypotheses in prototypes - with the goal of paving the way for maximizing customer and company efficiency. You are a person who gets thrilled to explore the unknown and drive new ideas forward under uncertainty. In addition, we believe you have the following:
• Master's degree in engineering, such as Physics, Computer science or equivalent
• Deep interest in product development and product life management
• An interest in programming
• Fluent in both written and spoken English
Do you find it exciting, think this is a perfect match to your future ambitions? Please, send your application including the following mandatory documents:
1. Full CV including your academic background, professional experiences, main technical competences/skills, and two references with contact information.
2. Cover Letter (1-2 pages) including your short background, research interests, motivation for this Industrial PhD position, and future professional goals, please include the abstract of your bachelor and/or master thesis with web links to full text in your cover letter.
If you have any questions regarding this research project and the position, please do not hesitate to contact us:
Niusha Parsi, Manager Platform Analytics, niusha.parsi@volvo.com
Freddy Fuxin, PhD Supervisor, freddy.fuxin@volvo.com
Ola Isaksson, Academic Supervisor, ola.isaksson@chalmers.se
Last application date 30th of sept.
