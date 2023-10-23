Industrial Engineers
2023-10-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soltia AB - Älvsjö i Stockholm
We are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!
We love technology, we love design and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.
With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.
Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more.
We are looking for you who want to grow with us!
With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.
Job Description
Our customer has exciting assignments for engineers specialized in industrial and electrical design, processes, production, quality and automation.
You will be part of the engineering team responsible for commissioning and starting up the factory's automation and production quality and systems.
You will work closely with process, maintenance, production quality, and software engineering teams responsible for higher-level systems, such as MES, ERP, and PLM.
The production environment imposes very high standards for cleanliness, uptime, to achieve the established quality level, production efficiency, and traceability. A combination of proven technology and designing new innovative solutions will be required. We will collaborate with the best solution providers globally.
We are looking for the following Industial Engineers:
Authomation Engineers.
Commisioning Engineers
Production Engineers
Production Quality Engineers
Electrical Design Engineers
We are looking for you who:
Who has at least 5+ years of experience in your field
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Structured and organized
Flexibility
Sense of quality
Grit and sense of humor
Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problems
Is Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a front-end developer
Is Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?
Other:
Start: Immediately
Working hours: Depending on assignment & customer
Location: Depending on the assignment
Form of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employment
