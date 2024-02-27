Industrial Designer
2024-02-27
Job Description
Are you an interaction designer who codes? A software engineer with design sensibilities? Do you have a track record of bringing innovative experience concepts to life through digital prototyping? We are looking for a Senior Design Technologist to join us at our Above Studio in Stockholm.
The role
We want you to be a crucial part of our innovation process - from challenge to solution, from hot-glue prototype to market product, from 0 1.
At above, we try to thoughtfully craft meaningful experiences surrounding interactive physical and digital touchpoints. We do so by working in multidisciplinary project teams on a wide variety of design & innovation projects for some of the world's most exciting clients. We like to work fast paced - typically in sprints that bring products from early concepts to some sort of prototype for testing or deploying. Our team members cover a wide range of disciplines across engineering and design, physical and digital.
Some of your activities would include
Ideating on every facet of product experiences, from strategic vision to micro interactions
Exploring, explaining, and incorporating tech enablers, from current trends to future possibilities
Building quick, low-fidelity experiments to try ideas and inspire the team
Creating prototype platforms that enable you and other designers to explore ideas together.
Planning and co-building complex, high-fidelity prototypes for user tests or real world deployment.
Working with user research, from building prototypes to supporting sessions and help synthesizing results.
Communicating concepts / experiences through demos, videos, or any other documentation.
Collaborating every step on the way, with researchers, designers, engineers and experts, internal and external alike.
Who we are looking for
Design Technologists are sort of dual citizens in the design process, bringing design and engineering into the early stages of innovation.
Here are some qualities we look for in each of your roles:
Design Technologist
We need you to have a great nose for finding innovative experiences that users actually want and need - combined with the technical insights to know what could actually be built. As a brainstormer, you have a wide understanding of user experiences and infuse a level of realism and inspiration through your insights into technology. Some visualization and storytelling skills would help you to be a great communicator of ideas.
Design Technologist
We are looking for someone with expertise in digital prototyping. From low-code tools like ProtoPie, to game engines like Unity, to Python and React. Some experience with AI pipelines and electronics prototyping would be a bonus. You are able to quickly build a small experience or plan and lead a 10 week building phase for a high fidelity experience prototype to be deployed. Many important design decisions surface in the process of building something, so we need you to identify challenges and either tackle them yourself or loop in team members.
Overall, we value kindness and curiosity towards others - and a self-propelled work ethic. Some experience with the agency context would be helpful. As a senior member of the team, you would often lead client discussions and have shared responsibility for keeping deadlines and budgets.
A bit about Above
At Above we are devoted to creating value in people's everyday lives. We are experts in breaking down boundaries between the physical and the digital with the fusion of hardware and software through products and services. We work with the full product stack: from strategic concepting all the way through to manufacturing. One of our core philosophies is that we believe in prototyping early and often by bringing designers and engineers together from the very start of a project, breaking down boundaries between the physical and the digital, while fusing hardware and software into meaningful products & services.
We work with amazing international brands, local Scandinavian heroes, and a fantastic collection of startups. We're a team of warm, welcoming, dedicated professionals that love to build cool stuff. In everything we do, we strive for a world-class result and we believe you share that mindset
Join our team
Please submit your portfolio and short motivation statement. Interviews are happening on a rolling basis. Applications without a portfolio will not be considered. If you have any questions regarding the job posting, please send an email to Felix Heibeck, Senior Design Technology Director in the Malmö Studio.
