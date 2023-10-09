Indisk Kitchen Assistant

Chettinad Restaurant AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Upplands Väsby
2023-10-09


We are looking for an Experienced Kitchen Assistant who can make Parotta, Naan and Tandoor. He or She should be able to perform Kitchen assitant duty along with Parotta (Tamil Nadu Style) Making Skills.
They should be also able to communicate with the chefs in the native language and perform the duties as per the requirements.
Special experience in Parotta making is the key to succeed this role as Its a chettinad restaruant.
The Parotta making skills also include many types of parotta such as celon parotta and veechu parotta.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Chettinad Restaurant AB (org.nr 559191-1937), https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Gårdstunet 10 (visa karta)
194 47  UPPLANDS VÄSBY

8177718

