Indisk Kitchen Assistant

We are looking for an Experienced Kitchen Assistant who can make Parotta, Naan and Tandoor. He or She should be able to perform Kitchen assitant duty along with Parotta (Tamil Nadu Style) Making Skills. They should be also able to communicate with the chefs in the native language and perform the duties as per the requirements. Special experience in Parotta making is the key to succeed this role as Its a chettinad restaruant. The Parotta making skills also include many types of parotta such as celon parotta and veechu parotta. Öppen för alla Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.