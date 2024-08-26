Indisk / Bengali Chef
2024-08-26
Hello!
We are seeking a skilled chef specializing in Indian cuisine to join our team at an Indian restaurant in Åre, Jämtland. The ideal candidate should be experienced in preparing traditional Indian dishes such as Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Korma, Chicken Tandoori, and more.
Requirements:
Proven experience working in a professional kitchen, preferably in a restaurant setting.
Proficiency in preparing a variety of traditional Indian dishes.
Ability to work independently and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
Willingness to take on a managerial role, overseeing a small team of 3 to 4 staff members.
Additional Information:
Swedish language skills are not required; communication can be in Bengali or Hindi.
If you are interested, please send us a message with your CV. Be sure to include details about your work experience, current location, and country of origin.
Given that this position may attract applicants from abroad, please also specify your type of residence permit in Sweden.
The job location is in Åre, Jämtland. If you face challenges finding accommodation, we may be able to assist with housing.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25
E-post: Jd.ah@outlook.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kallströmsväg 27 Lgh 1201
837 52 ÅRE
Javed Ahmed 0729853542
