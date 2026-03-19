Indirect Tax Specialist - Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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We are currently seeking a Group VAT Accountant with a minimum of 3 years of relevant experience.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure timely and accurate submission of indirect tax filings, including VAT/GST/SUT returns, EC Sales Lists, and Intrastat declarations
Review and analyze invoices to assess recoverable and non-recoverable VAT, particularly in complex or non-standard cases
Provide clear and timely VAT-related guidance to internal stakeholders and external accounting partners, escalating matters when necessary
Maintain thorough documentation to support VAT audits and compliance requirements
Perform regular quality checks to ensure accuracy and compliance of VAT filings
Coordinate foreign VAT reclaim processes in collaboration with local tax advisors
Utilize ERP systems (e.g., SAP) and VAT reporting tools for analysis and compliance
Collaborate closely with finance teams on day-to-day operations
Act as a point of contact for external partners and tax authorities when required
Qualifications & Competencies
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
At least 3 years of relevant experience, preferably with a focus on VAT or indirect tax
Solid understanding of financial processes and systems
Basic knowledge of EU VAT regulations and international indirect tax frameworks
Strong analytical skills, along with good communication and coordination abilities
Stakeholder Interaction
Internal: Finance teams across entities and global accounting partners
External: Tax advisors, compliance providers, and tax authorities
Additional Information
Part-time position (30 hours per week)
Location: Gothenburg
Please note: CVs must be submitted in English.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-03-30
End Date: 2027-08-01
Application Deadline: 2026-03-24
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7425688-1903180". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9808384