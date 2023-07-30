Indirect Tax Manager
AstraZeneca AB / Juristjobb / Södertälje
2023-07-30
Do you have expertise in, and drive for working with indirect tax in a large multinational enterprise (MNE) environment? Do you like us want to apply your expertise in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then welcome to AstraZeneca!
At AstraZeneca, we commit to those areas where we believe we can really change the course of medicine and bring new ideas to life. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together with the utmost integrity to make the impossible a reality!
We now have a compelling opportunity within our Tax department for an Indirect Tax Compliance Manager to join us, reporting to the Head of Sweden Indirect Tax. A stimulating role where you also get to collaborate with colleagues within tax and finance globally.
The position can be based in Södertälje at our modern manufacturing plant or at the R&D site in Gothenburg. Although we are an office based company AstraZeneca do offer some flexibility to ensure good work life balance.
What you will do:
This is a multifaceted role with focus business partnering, tax data quality improvements and review VAT accounting reconciliations. You will lead the compliance work for our Swedish entity together with our 3rd party service provider and provide support and updates to the business within the area of indirect tax.
We are in the beginning of an exciting journey of upgrading our SAP system to S/4HANA which will have a huge impact on the VAT reporting.
* Secure technical guidance is provided to stakeholders on business activities, procedures and systems specifically on indirect tax compliance, reporting and documentation
* Identify areas for process improvement/ harmonization/savings.
* Identify and escalate issues of risks and compliance failings.
* Supervise tax authority audits/ correspondence.
Essential for the role:
We believe that you are a qualified indirect tax professional with several years of experience in Indirect tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions in Europe and with excellent knowledge from providing indirect tax advice in a large MNE environment.
* Holds a degree or equivalent professional qualification/experience
* Five or more years of experience in a multinational corporate or professional environment
* Proven record of managing and supervising VAT compliance activities in multiple jurisdictions
* SAP and accounting experiences are a merit
* Demonstrated ability to handle and progress numerous actions in a coordinated and organized manner according to deadlines.
* Strong written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English
* Possesses strong analytical skills and ability to use IT optimally
* As a person you are positive, driven, responsible, structured and have a strong ability to work independently, while being a team player.
So what 's next?
We welcome your application by Tuesday August 22nd at the latest. We will be reviewing applications continuously.
Where can I find out more?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20
Astrazeneca AB
