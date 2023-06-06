Indirect & Transactional Sales Manager - Nordics
2023-06-06
Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (VWTS), help cities and industries manage, optimise and make the most of their resources. We provide an array of solutions related to water, energy and materials to promote a cleaner more sustainable world for all of us.
The collective expertise and passion of our people, combined with a broad portfolio of over 10,000 technologies, makes u uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that positively impact the environment.
We are looking for a Sales Manager to drive the growth of our Products portfolio in Denmark & Nordics through indirect channels.
The candidate will be responsible to deliver Sales against a target and will work closely with a diverse functional team including Product Management, Proposals, Finance and others to ensure that the operating plan are met or exceeded.
Key responsibilities:
Develop & maintain an advanced knowledge of all company products
Promote and position consolidated technologies as well as NPIs on the market
Use multiple products to creatively solve customer challenges and issues and turn into opportunities
Support existing Channel Partners, technically and commercially building strong and durable relationships
Expand Partners / OEM network, following internal qualification procedures
Develop & oversee growth strategies for different markets and segments
Manage the entire sales process for assigned clients including lead generation, qualifying of opportunities, forecasting and closing deals
Coordinate the development of proposals and quotations with the Proposals team
Participate in the operating rhythms necessary to support operation and growth within the region
Skills & Experience:
The idea candidate will have:
Proven experience in sales role
Bachelor of Science in Engineering or equivalent
Full & valid driving license
Availability to travel across Nordics
Flexibility and problem-solving attitude
High focus on targets and their achievement
Ability to effectively present ideas & information through spoken and written word
Fluency in written and spoken English
Ability to work closely with multiple groups in a cross functional / cultural environment
Experience with process applications and /or food and beverage market will be an advantage
We offer competitive compensation and benefits working in a dynamic environment with challenging projects and training provided to ensure your success. We realise diverse teams make smarter decisions, delivery better results and build stronger communities. We're an organisation that champions diversity and inclusion at every level and we are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19
E-post: katherine.boston1@veolia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Gsws Technologies Sweden AB
