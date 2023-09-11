Indian Chef
Jonnalwar, Roshani Sachin / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2023-09-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jonnalwar, Roshani Sachin i Malmö
Job Title: Indian Chef
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Company: Art of Spices
About Us:
Art of Spices is Malmö's premier destination for authentic Indian cuisine, known for our commitment to quality, traditional flavors, and culinary innovation. We take pride in providing our guests with an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Indian cuisine.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a talented and creative Indian Chef to join our culinary team at Art of Spices. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Indian cooking techniques, a passion for exploring regional flavors, and the ability to consistently deliver high-quality dishes that exceed our guests' expectations.
Responsibilities:
Create and prepare a diverse range of authentic Indian dishes, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts.
Develop and refine recipes to maintain the restaurant's commitment to quality and taste.
Oversee the kitchen staff, including sous chefs and cooks, ensuring smooth operations during service.
Train and mentor kitchen staff in Indian cooking techniques and food presentation.
Monitor inventory levels, order supplies, and manage food costs to meet budgetary requirements.
Maintain a clean and organized kitchen, adhering to food safety and sanitation standards.
Collaborate with the restaurant management team to plan and execute special menus and events.
Ensure consistency in food preparation and presentation by maintaining strict quality control.
Stay updated on culinary trends and incorporate innovative ideas into the menu.
Adhere to all health and safety regulations and restaurant policies.
Handle any kitchen-related issues or concerns promptly and professionally.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as an Indian Chef in a high-end restaurant or similar establishment.
Extensive knowledge of Indian cuisine, regional variations, and traditional cooking methods.
A creative approach to menu development and a passion for experimenting with flavors.
Strong leadership and communication skills to lead and motivate kitchen staff.
Ability to work effectively under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities.
Knowledge of food safety and sanitation practices.
Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as required.
Culinary degree or relevant certifications are a plus.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and potential for bonuses based on performance.
Opportunities for professional growth and career advancement.
A dynamic and collaborative work environment.
Employee meal discounts.
Ongoing culinary training and development.
How to Apply:
If you are a passionate Indian Chef with the skills and experience required to excel in this role, we invite you to apply. Please submit your resume, a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and culinary philosophy, and a portfolio of your work (if available) to [Your Contact Email]. Be sure to mention your availability and why you're interested in joining Art of Spices.
Art of Spices is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11
Email only
E-post: artofspicesmalmo@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jonnalwar, Roshani Sachin
Bergsgatan 15A (visa karta
)
211 59 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Art of Spices Jobbnummer
8103594