Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have an interest in diversity and inclusion? Are you a champion of recruitment and believe in the power of people? Academic Work is now looking for an Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager - Talent Acquisition for our international client.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be part of a new team within TA called Recruitment Operations. The team is responsible for owning the recruitment process, workforce planning to forecast hiring needs, onboarding of new employees and ensuring all this is executed in an inclusive manner. The team is based in Sweden, however, their work is global and has an impact across the clients footprint globally. You can either work from the HQ in Gothenburg or be based in Stockholm. Start is immediately and this is a temporary position until September 2024.
You are offered
• A way into a stable company that is a world leader in the industry
• A team of dedicated colleagues who care about other people
• A chance to be a part of an exciting journey of creating tomorrows driving and electrification technologies
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Execute on the inclusive hiring strategy in collaboration with stakeholders from within the TA Team
• Work in analysis & reporting on diversity metrics to track progress and identify areas of improvement
• Partner with internal stakeholders to identify and prioritize areas of improvement in the recruitment process
• Manage projects within TA with an inclusion and belonging objective from initiation to completion ensuring timelines & priorities are met
• Facilitate training content and build on the content already created for hiring managers and recruiters to ensure the hiring process is inclusive
• Partner with the TA team to support our employer branding efforts to expand our candidate pool.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven record of driving projects within the space of Inclusion & Belonging
• A few years' experience within diversity, inclusion and belonging with a focus on TA
• Knowledge about diversity, inclusion and belonging, including knowledge of current laws and regulations
• Understand the latest research around the topics of diversity, belonging and its impact on hiring
• Significant knowledge about unconscious bias and its impact on hiring
• Fluency in english in both speaking and writing - since you will use it in your daily work
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Ability to work individually and as part of a team
• Problem solving
• Creative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15096584". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8029067