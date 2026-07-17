Incident & Operations Engineer III
Sinch Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Kalmar Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Kalmar
2026-07-17
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Kalmar
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses — including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others — rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are looking for an Incident & Operations Engineer III to join our Technical Operations Center team in Kalmar. In this role, you will regularly act as the technical lead or incident commander for severity 1&2 incidents. Diagnoses complex issues across microservices and network routing independently. Lead blameless Post-Implementation Reviews, recommending as well as implementing long-term operational improvements. Additionally, you will play a key role in supporting our operator and provider partners to maintain high-quality service delivery.
We tackle every challenge together as a team, sharing the workload no matter how complex it gets! With our 24/7 operations, we are dedicated to resolving incidents swiftly and keeping business disruptions to an absolute minimum. To help us maintain this high standard of service, your day-to-day responsibilities will include:
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth resolution of issues and improved ways of working.
Conduct in-depth troubleshooting at both the software and network layers to identify and resolve technical problems.
Act as the technical lead and incident commander for our core services during incidents.
Monitor the health of our global infrastructure and ensure incidents are managed and escalated as needed.
Document and track alerts and incidents for future improvements.
Leads blameless Post-Implementations Reviews. Partners directly with platform/software engineering teams to implement structural fixes and optimization.
Transitions manual procedural tasks into automated workflows.
REQUIREMENTS
Sinch is a tech company through and through where great ideas are listened to and often implemented - we want you to feel part of the bigger picture!
This role is full of challenges and offers plenty of opportunities to grow. To thrive here, you'll need a curious mindset and a passion for learning. A "can-do" attitude will help you turn obstacles into opportunities and keep you moving forward.
Education: A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related technical field (or equivalent professional experience).
Communication: Excellent written and verbal English communication skills, with the ability to explain technical issues clearly to both internal teams and external partners.
Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills and a methodical approach to troubleshooting software or system alerts.
Composure: The ability to stay calm and focused in a high-pressure environment, especially when managing multiple tasks or urgent incidents.
Flexibility: Ability to work in a 24/7 shift rotation, including nights and weekends.
Location: Able to work onsite at our office in Kalmar, Sweden.
In addition to the above, it is a strong advantage if you have:
Hands-on experience with incident management and platform monitoring.
Understanding of network fundamentals such as TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP/S, and BGP.
Experience collaborating effectively with internal teams and stakeholders, demonstrating accountability and the ability to take ownership of issues.
Knowledge with UNIX and Linux systems.
Practical knowledge of cloud infrastructure or containerization.
Background in telecoms and wireless communication.
Understanding of mobile communications standards like GSM and 4G.
Ability to understand and write code/scripts.
Knowledge within different type of databases.
Strong mentoring abilities.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Slöjdaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
393 66 KALMAR Jobbnummer
10005760